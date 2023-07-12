Brandon Miller is arguably the most controversial pick of the 2023 NBA draft. This was due to the fact that he went second in the draft over Scoot Henderson, who was projected to be the number-two pick. Charlotte Hornets fans initially weren't sold on the idea of Miller being their pick. They even went as far as roasting Michael Jordan for being a bad owner.

However, it appears that Miller might be able to change the hearts of the Hornets fans. As of his most recent Summer League game, Miller put up a monster performance. He added 26 points and six rebounds while shooting 53% from the field. He was also perfect from the line, which was a clear indication of his scorching-hot performance.

Charlotte Hornets fans are now commending Miller on social media and are suddenly rooting for him and his upcoming rookie season. Here's what some of them had to say:

@FeelLikeDrew tweeted: "Where the haters at now?"

@KingJamesAOC tweeted: "He can play. He’s going to be good in this league."

@D26034482 tweeted: "Dude is gonna be a legit star man. Charlotte got a good one."

@TrolledByKD tweeted: "Better than scoot"

@PredictStrike tweeted: "Hornets fans are gonna love this guy"

@robbieknowsball tweeted: "Y’all called him a bust stay on that side"

@CLIPPERSIN7 tweeted: "Where all the haters at? What happened? Him and Scoot are gonna run this draft class"

@BucksWorld_ tweeted: "WHERE ARE ALL THE PEOPLE CALLING HIM A BUST NOW?????"

Why were Hornets fans upset about picking Brandon Miller?

2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets secured the second overall pick in the draft lottery, leading many to anticipate that they would select Scoot Henderson, who was projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

However, the Charlotte Hornets surprised everyone by opting for Brandon Miller instead. Miller was initially projected to be the third pick, expected to join the Portland Trail Blazers. Charlotte had a different plan in mind, and Miller was their desired choice. Nevertheless, this selection didn't receive a warm reception from NBA fans.

Before Victor Wembanyama emerged as a prominent prospect, Scoot Henderson was widely regarded as the top talent. Starting his career with the NBA G League Ignite, Henderson was deemed a future star in the league due to his incredible playing style. As an explosive guard, he exhibits the tenacity of Russell Westbrook combined with an impressive jump shot.

While Miller is also recognized as a talented player, Henderson's basketball skills are undeniably exceptional. Some fans even speculate that if Wembanyama had not entered the draft this year, Henderson might have been the top pick overall.

It's understandable why many Charlotte Hornets fans are disappointed with the team's selection. They were anticipating the addition of a strong contender for the top pick to join their ranks this season.

