Hornets Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

NBA Summer League has become a showcase during the sport’s offseason and the Charlotte Hornets will be one team at the California Classic in Sacramento. The action begins on Monday, July 3 with a few small tournaments before all 30 teams compete in the main event in Las Vegas.

The Hornets will compete alongside the Miami Heat, LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. The showcase in Sacramento will have three games on July 3 and three on July 5.

Charlotte will square off against the Spurs on Monday. The game tips at 8 pm ET and airs on ESPN. The network hoped it would be the first game for no. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama but he will join the team in Vegas. The Hornets will then play the Warriors on Wednesday.

Charlotte will then move over to the Vegas summer league which will be played from July 7-17.

There will also be a summer league warmup in Salt Lake City, Utah. Four teams will play double headers from July 3-6. The Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers will play in Utah before Vegas.

Teams are now announcing their rosters. Summer league teams usually consist of a team’s new draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, exhibit 10 contract players attempting to make the team, players from overseas and veterans trying to make it back to the league.

Who made the Hornets lineup for summer league?

Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett will coach the team. Charlotte released their summer league roster for the team’s trip to California. The team is headlined by no. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Miller from Alabama.

Another 2023 draft pick from the SEC could make a splash in the summer league for the Hornets. Nick Smith Jr. was drafted 27th overall and has the talent potential to be the top scorer on this roster.

Charlotte also has a bunch of rookies on their summer league roster who excelled in college. North Carolina star Leaky Black is a versatile, athletic wing who will show off his defensive skills.

Texas star Kai Jones is another scoring option for the outfit. Arizona’s Kobi Simmons is another name to watch on this roster.

James Bouknight is entering his third year in the NBA with Charlotte and will try to show off his scoring abilities this summer. He has struggled mightily with injuries and off-the-court issues and will look to begin his comeback this summer.

