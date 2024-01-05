"Horrible coach that rode on KD & Steph’s coattails" - NBA fans attack Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr for scanty usage of Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors coach Steve Kerr decided to sit out Jonathan Kuminga in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 125-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kuminga was displeased with his potential being limited, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Expand Tweet

Charania's report garnered several reactions from NBA fans as they did not support Kerr's decision. Despite playing for 19 minutes only, Kuminga still dropped 16.0 points (5-of-7 shooting), 4.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds.

Here's a look at the fan reactions on X:

Fans called out Kerr and his questionable lineup decisions, especially regarding player development.

In his third year with the Warriors, Kuminga put up 12.8 points (50.6% shooting, including 28.0% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rebounds per game. He is averaging his highest scoring average in a season with decent shooting efficiency and improved defensive capabilities.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains his decision behind benching Jonathan Kuminga

Following the loss to the Nuggets, Steve Kerr explained why Jonathan Kuminga sat out during the fourth quarter, as per Audacy's Jake Hutchinson.

"He was playing great," Kerr said. "His normal time to go back in would have been around the 5-6 minute mark and Wiggs was playing great and we were rolling, we're up 18, 19 whatever it was. So we just stayed with [Wiggins]. Then at that point, it didn't feel like it was the right thing to do."

"He'd been sitting for a while, so I stayed with the group that was out there. Obviously we couldn't close it out."

Kuminga could have been used when the veterans were running out of gas. Be that as it may, how the Warriors forward's situation with the team pans out is yet to be determined.