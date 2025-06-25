"Horrible contract, why would they?" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Mavs on 3-year, $119M contract after ACL injury

Kyrie Irving is reportedly staying with the Dallas Mavericks and is planning to sign a three-year, $119 million contract this summer. Some NBA fans were shocked by the Mavs' decision to sign Irving to a new contract due to him currently recovering from a torn ACL.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Irving will decline his $43 million player option for next season and sign a new three-year deal. The contract will include a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season, when the one-time NBA champion is 35 years old.

Irving was carrying the Mavs following the shocking Luka Doncic trade when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on March 3. He underwent surgery, and it's unclear if he will be suiting up next season. ACL injuries usually take nine to 12 months of recovery.

The Dallas Mavericks view Kyrie Irving as an important part of their plan to win an NBA championship in the next two to three years. However, fans were baffled by the decision because of Irving's injury, which is a serious one that could slow him down, along with his age.

Here are some of the best comments.

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrld LINK Coming off a ACL injury, this is a horrible contract. Why would they do this?

👻 @mvpant00 LINK 40 mil for a 33-year-old off an ACL injury. Ok.

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ LINK Kyrie took a paycut because he feels like Mavs can beat the Thunder fully healthy. He thinks Mavs can go to the NBA finals with this roster.

10 @HoodiGarland LINK Glad to know loyalty still exist in this league.

ace ⛈️ @30BeenDat LINK Lakers fans thought they was getting him 😂

🌨️ @NotLikeRuss LINK Mavs championship in 2 years. I can see it.

Kyrie Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season before going down with the knee injury. Irving had to carry a lot of scoring load after the Luka Doncic trade because Anthony Davis went down with an injury in his first game for the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to Irving and AD, the Mavs will boast a roster featuring PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, as well as Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Kyrie Irving's new contract helps Mavericks stay under the second apron

Kyrie Irving's new contract helps Mavericks stay under the second apron. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kyrie Irving's contract might look bad due to his age and current injury, but it was a wise move for all parties involved, including the Dallas Mavericks. Irving gets what could be his last big contract, while the Mavs remain under the second apron and get flexibility for the free agent market.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Irving's new deal allows the Mavericks to use their $5.7 million tax midlevel exception. Shams Charania reported that some of the players general manager Nico Harrison could go after include D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul, Dennis Schröder and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Mavericks would have been in the second apron if Irving decided to opt into his $43 million contract for next season.

