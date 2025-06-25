  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyrie Irving
  • "Horrible contract, why would they?" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Mavs on 3-year, $119M contract after ACL injury

"Horrible contract, why would they?" - NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Mavs on 3-year, $119M contract after ACL injury

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 25, 2025 04:57 GMT
NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Mavs on 3-year, $119M contract after ACL injury. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react as Kyrie Irving intends to re-sign with Mavs on 3-year, $119M contract after ACL injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kyrie Irving is reportedly staying with the Dallas Mavericks and is planning to sign a three-year, $119 million contract this summer. Some NBA fans were shocked by the Mavs' decision to sign Irving to a new contract due to him currently recovering from a torn ACL.

Ad

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Irving will decline his $43 million player option for next season and sign a new three-year deal. The contract will include a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season, when the one-time NBA champion is 35 years old.

Irving was carrying the Mavs following the shocking Luka Doncic trade when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on March 3. He underwent surgery, and it's unclear if he will be suiting up next season. ACL injuries usually take nine to 12 months of recovery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Dallas Mavericks view Kyrie Irving as an important part of their plan to win an NBA championship in the next two to three years. However, fans were baffled by the decision because of Irving's injury, which is a serious one that could slow him down, along with his age.

Here are some of the best comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Kyrie Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season before going down with the knee injury. Irving had to carry a lot of scoring load after the Luka Doncic trade because Anthony Davis went down with an injury in his first game for the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to Irving and AD, the Mavs will boast a roster featuring PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, as well as Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

Kyrie Irving's new contract helps Mavericks stay under the second apron

Kyrie Irving&#039;s new contract helps Mavericks stay under the second apron. (Photo: IMAGN)
Kyrie Irving's new contract helps Mavericks stay under the second apron. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kyrie Irving's contract might look bad due to his age and current injury, but it was a wise move for all parties involved, including the Dallas Mavericks. Irving gets what could be his last big contract, while the Mavs remain under the second apron and get flexibility for the free agent market.

Ad

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Irving's new deal allows the Mavericks to use their $5.7 million tax midlevel exception. Shams Charania reported that some of the players general manager Nico Harrison could go after include D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul, Dennis Schröder and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Mavericks would have been in the second apron if Irving decided to opt into his $43 million contract for next season.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications