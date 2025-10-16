  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Hot take culture so tired" - LeBron James thoroughly enjoys ESPN's Xs and Os push with "Coaches Corner" as JJ Redick makes debut

"Hot take culture so tired" - LeBron James thoroughly enjoys ESPN's Xs and Os push with "Coaches Corner" as JJ Redick makes debut

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:13 GMT
LeBron James thoroughly enjoys ESPN
LeBron James thoroughly enjoys ESPN's Xs and Os push with "Coaches Corner" as JJ Redick makes debut. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James is not a big fan of media people and their hot takes on television and social media. James took a shot at the "culture" of hot takes after watching LA Lakers coach JJ Redick make his debut for ESPN's "Coaches Corner" segment.

Ad

James and Redick started the "Mind The Game" podcast that discussed the Xs and Os of basketball. They went away from endless debates and screaming at each other kind of podcasts to get back to the basics. Their podcast was well-received, though it eventually led to Redick getting hired as coach.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "King James" shared Redick's appearance on "Coaches Corner' to explain the Lakers' defensive schemes. It was hosted by former NBA player and current ESPN analys Tim Legler, who has a lot of knowledge about the game as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love to see this. Hot take culture so tired. @mindthegamepod," James tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

While LeBron James plugged his podcast in the post, it's a take that some fans agree on. They are tired of the same narratives being used around the sport, with the basics of the game being forgotten.

James' "Mind The Game" podcast returned with a new co-host in two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. With a lot of basketball IQ on a single screen, the podcast has become more popular with around 830,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Ad

It could also be a subtle shot at Stephen A. Smith, who is famously known for his hot takes on "First Take." The two has been beefing since Smith targeted LeBron's son, Bronny, with the father of three even confronting the eccentric analyst during a Lakers game last season.

Ad

Update on LeBron James' injury and return

Update on LeBron James&#039; injury and return. (Photo: IMAGN)
Update on LeBron James' injury and return. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James was diagnosed with sciatica last week and was ruled out for three to four weeks. However, it seems like James is going to be more cautious about his recovery and will take all the time he needs to be 100% healthy.

Ad

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James could make his season debut in mid-November and play in his 23rd year in the league.

"A source told me tonight that LeBron would be taking a patient approach with this rehab from nerve injury," Charania said. "The ramp-up process for this will be a lot of basketball-shape conditioning work."

At the age of 40, James would rather be healthy later in the season and ready for the playoffs.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications