"Hot take culture so tired" - LeBron James thoroughly enjoys ESPN's Xs and Os push with "Coaches Corner" as JJ Redick makes debut

LeBron James is not a big fan of media people and their hot takes on television and social media. James took a shot at the &quot;culture&quot; of hot takes after watching LA Lakers coach JJ Redick make his debut for ESPN's &quot;Coaches Corner&quot; segment. James and Redick started the &quot;Mind The Game&quot; podcast that discussed the Xs and Os of basketball. They went away from endless debates and screaming at each other kind of podcasts to get back to the basics. Their podcast was well-received, though it eventually led to Redick getting hired as coach. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, &quot;King James&quot; shared Redick's appearance on &quot;Coaches Corner' to explain the Lakers' defensive schemes. It was hosted by former NBA player and current ESPN analys Tim Legler, who has a lot of knowledge about the game as well. &quot;Love to see this. Hot take culture so tired. @mindthegamepod,&quot; James tweeted. While LeBron James plugged his podcast in the post, it's a take that some fans agree on. They are tired of the same narratives being used around the sport, with the basics of the game being forgotten.James' &quot;Mind The Game&quot; podcast returned with a new co-host in two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. With a lot of basketball IQ on a single screen, the podcast has become more popular with around 830,000 subscribers on YouTube. It could also be a subtle shot at Stephen A. Smith, who is famously known for his hot takes on &quot;First Take.&quot; The two has been beefing since Smith targeted LeBron's son, Bronny, with the father of three even confronting the eccentric analyst during a Lakers game last season. G͓̽$͓̽ @GregFreshlyLINKStephen A bouta do a first take segment.. then double back with a 45 min pod later in the day to this tweet aloneUpdate on LeBron James' injury and returnUpdate on LeBron James' injury and return. (Photo: IMAGN)LeBron James was diagnosed with sciatica last week and was ruled out for three to four weeks. However, it seems like James is going to be more cautious about his recovery and will take all the time he needs to be 100% healthy.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James could make his season debut in mid-November and play in his 23rd year in the league. &quot;A source told me tonight that LeBron would be taking a patient approach with this rehab from nerve injury,&quot; Charania said. &quot;The ramp-up process for this will be a lot of basketball-shape conditioning work.&quot;At the age of 40, James would rather be healthy later in the season and ready for the playoffs.