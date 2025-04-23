  • home icon
"Houston really poisoned this dude wtf": Warriors fans rocked by major Brandin Podziemski news ahead of Game 2

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 23, 2025 23:17 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are looking forward to another road win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2. But, just hours before tip-off, this fan base has been rocked by a major development concerning one of the Warriors' up-and-coming guards.

According to Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater, Brandin Podziemski's availability is now in jeopardy:

"Brandin Podziemski is now questionable tonight for Game 2 vs Rockets with an illness. He was spotted at morning shootaround sitting off to the side," Slater tweeted.
Slater's update led to vehement reactions from Warriors fans:

"Houston really poisoned this dude wtf," one fan tweeted.
"Yeah this a L. Houston spiking food," another fan echoed.
