Houston Rockets 119-131 Washington Wizards: Twitter roars as Bradley Beal crawls to a victory

The offense of the Washington Wizards was out in full force today, outscoring the Houston Rockets in all four quarters. The Wizards tallied 131 points, their highest-score in a game since the January 31st matchup against Brooklyn.

Bradley Beal did most of the scoring for the Wizards, finishing with a game-high 40 points to secure Washington's eighth victory of the 2020-21 season. Despite the team's struggles, Beal has consistently found his way to the basket and has quite the numbers to show for it.

Bradley Beal's huge night lifts Washington Wizards over Houston Rockets

Beal and Westbrook showed out on the night

With yet another big night in the books, Bradley Beal is averaging a league-leading 33 points per game on 47% shooting. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the premier scorers in the league and can dissect any defense in front of him.

The Houston Rockets received good production out of John Wall, who finished with 29 points and 11 assists. However, the Rockets shot just 21.6% from three as a team and recorded 17 turnovers.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bradley Beal's big night of scoring:

Bradley Beal = best show in basketball — Kendal Shell 🏁 (@Shell_Ken) February 16, 2021

Bradley Beal is so gifted. We’re taking this guy for granted. Dude can drop 30+ on any NBA team. ON ANY NBA TEAM! @RealDealBeal23 — Eric (@Santi12K_) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Bradley Beal went off tonight 🧙‍♂️

37 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Assists

3 Steals

+15



Russel Westbrook had a night as well

16 Points

13 Rebounds

15 Assists

+1



Westbrook's 152nd career triple-double#WizRockets #Wizards #NBA #NBATwitter #NBATwitterLive — Wizards Latest (8-17) (@WizardsLatest) February 16, 2021

At the beginning of the 2nd half, an errant pass went out of play and rolled underneath the bleachers. Bradley Beal took it upon himself to retrieve the ball at all costs, making for some outstanding meme material.

Check out Twitter's reactions to Beal's mid-game antics:

cant fault Bradley Beal’s effort tonight pic.twitter.com/y6rvfsJH5R — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Bradley Beal went under the bleachers to get the ball 😅 pic.twitter.com/xQOa6kw4EV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021

Pelinka: “Lakers could use another superstar down here!”



Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/MTCQnCh9lC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2021

Bradley Beal trying to find a new coach pic.twitter.com/iAySgCFXd8 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 16, 2021

Bradley Beal is trying to sneak away from the Wizards. Can’t blame him. @thisleague pic.twitter.com/W0vxOnOdW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Bradley Beal looking for his all star appearance



pic.twitter.com/661FpEnXIx — Elijah Stone (@ZenGeeks) February 16, 2021

Washington Wizards pay tribute to John Wall

John Wall was a member of the Washington Wizards for nine seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets this season. Tonight, Wall made his return to Washington D.C., and the Wizards did their best to make his return special with a touching tribute video during the pregame announcements.

Here's how Twitter reacted to John Wall's return to D.C.:

The Washington Wizards gave John Wall a tribute video in his first game back in D.C. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lgiGQ7WHU2 — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2021

he gotta hit da dougie when they announce him 😂‼️ it's only right @JohnWall https://t.co/iAlH0kGr0E — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

All love between John Wall and Bradley Beal 🤝



Real. pic.twitter.com/d4h9oQD609 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021

John Wall vs. Russ tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/HkY0BLmKgy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2021

ayo i know Russ stans are extra defensive tonight but please let REAL Wiz fans have this moment.



y'all might not care but John Wall was our entire franchise. i grew up from age 15 to 25 watching John Wall.



just let us have this moment. — papiRey🇵🇦 (@yourpapiRey) February 16, 2021

The Washington Wizards will have a day off and then host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, February 17th. The Houston Rockets will also get a break on Tuesday and then travel to Philadelphia to take on the East-leading 76ers.