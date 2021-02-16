Houston Rockets 119-131 Washington Wizards: Twitter roars as Bradley Beal crawls to a victory

The offense of the Washington Wizards was out in full force today, outscoring the Houston Rockets in all four quarters. The Wizards tallied 131 points, their highest-score in a game since the January 31st matchup against Brooklyn.
Bradley Beal did most of the scoring for the Wizards, finishing with a game-high 40 points to secure Washington's eighth victory of the 2020-21 season. Despite the team's struggles, Beal has consistently found his way to the basket and has quite the numbers to show for it.
Bradley Beal's huge night lifts Washington Wizards over Houston Rockets
With yet another big night in the books, Bradley Beal is averaging a league-leading 33 points per game on 47% shooting. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the premier scorers in the league and can dissect any defense in front of him.
The Houston Rockets received good production out of John Wall, who finished with 29 points and 11 assists. However, the Rockets shot just 21.6% from three as a team and recorded 17 turnovers.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Bradley Beal's big night of scoring:
At the beginning of the 2nd half, an errant pass went out of play and rolled underneath the bleachers. Bradley Beal took it upon himself to retrieve the ball at all costs, making for some outstanding meme material.
Check out Twitter's reactions to Beal's mid-game antics:
Washington Wizards pay tribute to John Wall
John Wall was a member of the Washington Wizards for nine seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets this season. Tonight, Wall made his return to Washington D.C., and the Wizards did their best to make his return special with a touching tribute video during the pregame announcements.
Here's how Twitter reacted to John Wall's return to D.C.:
The Washington Wizards will have a day off and then host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, February 17th. The Houston Rockets will also get a break on Tuesday and then travel to Philadelphia to take on the East-leading 76ers.Published 16 Feb 2021, 08:39 IST