Houston Rockets Injury Report (Dec. 27): Latest on Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet’s status

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks’ night ended early against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The former Memphis guard suffered a right abdominal oblique strain. He logged 22 minutes for nine points. Brooks is currently listed as day-to-day on the injury report and should be considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

While Brooks’ status is up in the air, Houston fans can take solace in the fact that guard Fred VanVleet is available for the game. The former Raptor signed a three-year, $128.53 million contract with the Rockets in the offseason. He has proven his worth for the team by featuring in 27 games so far, while averaging a career-high 38.0 minutes per game.

Dillon Brooks was acquired in the summer as well on a three-year, $35 million deal. He has averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. Meanwhile, VanVleet has averaged 17.1 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

The two summer signings offer leadership to a young Rockets squad and have led Houston to a 15-13 record, good for eighth in a competitive Western Conference.

Victor Oladipo is on the injury list as well with a knee injury and should be considered out for the Suns fixture.

What happened to Dillon Brooks?

Dillon Brooks suffered a right abdominal oblique strain during a 123-117 loss against the Indiana Pacers. While Brooks had to sub out in the third quarter, he did have a highlight moment in the second quarter. Brooks went for a layup as Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tried to block him from behind. The Houston guard converted the shot and proceeded to taunt Haliburton.

It remains unclear when Dillon Brooks suffered the game-ending injury, which also makes him questionable for Wednesday’s clash against the Suns.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Rockets face the Suns at home on Wednesday. On paper, Phoenix is a far superior team, but injuries have derailed its season far. The Suns (14-15) are 11th in the West and have lost three straight.

Phoenix traded for Bradley Beal in the summer to form a Big Three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. While Durant and Booker have done their thing, Beal has featured in just six games so far. In those games, he averages 14.7 points, his lowest since his rookie year (13.9 points in 2012-13).

With a young squad at its disposal, the Rockets should be considered favorite against a clearly struggling Phoenix Suns who do not seem to have enough impact players at the moment.