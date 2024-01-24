Houston Rockets Injury Report (January 24): Will Jalen Green and Reggie Bullock Jr. be available against the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Houston Rockets have ruled both Jalen Green and Reggie Bullock Jr. as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bullock is in danger of missing a fourth straight game due to lingering back issues. The former Dallas Mavericks player was last active on the Rockets roster on Jan. 15 versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, the high-flying Green could be sidelined for the first time this season. Houston’s franchise cornerstone is dealing with a non-covid-related illness. The Rockets reportedly kept him out of the team’s practice leading into the game against the Blazers.

Out of the two, Jalen Green’s potential absence will unquestionably have a bigger impact than Reggie Bullock’s possible unavailability. Green is second in the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. He is also contributing 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

Bullock hasn’t been able to make an impact with the Rockets the way he did with the Dallas Mavericks. He has hardly come off the bench this season for his new team.

What happened to Jalen Green and Reggie Bullock?

Jalen Green is a perfect 42-for-42 during game days for the Houston Rockets this season. The last time he was sidelined was on Feb. 23 last year when he suffered a groin injury. He has been a staple in the Rockets’ lineup since then.

Based on reports, he may sit out Wednesday’s game versus the Blazers as he did not even practice due to an illness. Rockets coach Ime Udoka may have to play Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday more if Green is unable to play.

Reggie Bullock, meanwhile, has also been healthy this season. He just has not seen action in the way many expected. Bullock has been stuck on the bench cheering on his young teammates.

When will Jalen Green and Reggie Bullock return?

If Jalen Green isn’t cleared to play, his next opportunity to suit up for the Houston Rockets will be on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Reggie Bullock’s return is more uncertain as the Rockets have not given a timeline for his comeback. He could be cleared on Wednesday or might have an extended stay on the sidelines.

Where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets game?

The Rockets will host the Trail Blazers at the Toyota Center in Houston Texas with a tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets can be bought via Vivid Seats for as low as $5.

Local networks such as Space City Home Network and ROOT Sports/ROOT Sports Plus will air the matchup. Streaming is also possible by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

