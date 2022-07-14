“I was a Heat fan for a little and then he left, then I threw all of it away” - Houston Rockets prodigy says he idolized LeBron James as a kid, says LeBron was ‘the deal’

LeBron James has been among the top players in the NBA for nearly 20 years. Many players were born around the time LeBron was drafted and have grown up watching him.

One such play is Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., born a few months before James was drafted. For perspective, Smith was in elementary school when James won his first championship with the Miami Heat.

During a recent interview, the Rockets prodigy spoke about idolizing LeBron James growing up. When asked by the interviewer, Smith explained that James was his inspiration and that he followed his career.

"LeBron James. Around the age I was growing up, he was that deal. I have LeBron posters in my room, I was a Heat fan for a little stint and then he left. Then I threw all of it away. Then he went to the Cavs, I was a Cavs fan. It was like LeBron was somebody I always idolize and looked up to."

Smith is far from the first player to enter the NBA to idolize James growing up. Still, he is part of a growing generation that only knew superstar LeBron James.

Speaking about his memories of James, the Houston Rockets superstar began with the Heat years. Since James' career started seven years before Miami, a significant chunk is missing.

As the years progress, more and more players will play in the entire NBA that grew up at the peak of the LeBron era. This could become a common trend because James peaked when the next few draft classes were kids.

More draft classes that grew up on LeBron James are coming, just like Houston Rockets prodigy Jabari Smith Jr.

Jabari Smith is one of the rising stars who grew up during the LeBron era.

Houston Rockets prodigy Jabari Smith Jr. believes he is ready to face his idol in the NBA. While LeBron may not be the unstoppable force that he once was, he is still one of the top offensive players in the league.

StatMuse @statmuse Players to put up 25/5/5 this season:



Nikola Jokic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Ja Morant

Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry Players to put up 25/5/5 this season:Nikola JokicGiannis Antetokounmpo LeBron JamesKevin DurantJa MorantLuka Doncic Stephen Curry https://t.co/JEnK396rhI

Next season, Smith will have the opportunity to defend LeBron on the decline but still elite. Since James is still playing elite basketball, there will likely be many more players that will idolize him entering the NBA.

With LeBron still playing at an elite level, young players may remember him as "that deal" for a long time.

As for how long that will be, James believes he could be going against prodigies like the Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. for several years.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the head-to-head matchups this season? Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers 0 votes so far