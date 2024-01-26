Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 26, 2024 

The Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets game is one of the eight games on Friday's slate. It's their second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Rockets emerged victorious with a 128-119 win on Nov. 1, the last time they squared off against the Hornets at Toyota Center in Houston.

Fred VanVleet led the Rockets' charge with a 22-point, 11-assist game, while Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks scored 23 and 20 points, respectively. It was a team effort, as all five starters had at least 17 points as Houston recorded its first-season win.

The Hornets' defense had no response to Houston's 21-of-37 shooting from 3-point land, which negated their 50.0% shooting night. PJ Washington was their best player in that game behind his 23-point game on 8-of-13 shooting.

The Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets game is at Spectrum Center, the homecourt of the Hornets. The game will commence at 7:00 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Space City Home Network and Bally Sports South East Charlotte will provide TV coverage in local regions.

Moneyline: Rockets (-225), Hornets (+180)

Spread: Rockets -5.5 (-110), Hornets +5.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Rockets -115 (o223.5), Hornets -105 (u223.5)

The Rockets are 20-23 on the season. The Rockets have made a good comeback after a couple of struggling seasons behind veteran-infused talent, but the Rockets can't seem to translate their success at home on the road. They are 16-8 at home but 4-15 away.

Houston has lost its last two games. The 137-131 OT loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous outing on Wednesday was a more disappointing result. The Rockets need to execute their schemes better on both ends in the clutch to fend off a challenge from the Hornets.

Charlotte, meanwhile, couldn't carry its momentum from a 128-125 upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves into its last game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets succumbed to a 113-106 loss, their 32nd of the year. The Hornets suffered a fourth-quarter meltdown as they got outscored 24-14 in the final 12 minutes.

Their defense will have to step up if they are to have a shot at beating the Rockets on Friday.

The Rockets will start Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The Hornets will start LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and Nick Richards.

LaMelo Ball is favored to score over 26.5 points. However, he's scored only 23.5 ppg in his last 10 games. He scored under 20 in his past two games. It may not be a great pick to go over his points total.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun is favored to score over 23.5 points, and it's a good bet. Sengun has averaged 24.4 ppg in his last 10 games and has two 30-point outings in his past three appearances.

Sengun is also favored to grab over 9.5 rebounds. He's averaging 9.2 for the season and 10.1 rpg in his last 10 games, so that's another good pick for the third-year center.

The Rockets are slightly favored to topple the Hornets and snap their two-game skid. The Rockets have a more talented and deep roster compared to Charlotte. Houston also has a win over the Hornets from earlier in the season, which swung the oddsmakers in favor of the Western Conference outfit.

