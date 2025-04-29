  • home icon
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for April 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:43 GMT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Four - Source: Getty
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 4 of their first-round series on Monday (Image source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Golden State have a 2-1 series lead. The teams split the first two games in Houston. The Warriors stole Game 1 with a 95-85 win, while the Rockets had a 109-94 Game 2 victory. On Saturday, Golden State defended its home court, beating Houston 104-93.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston. If necessary, Game 6 will be scheduled on Friday in San Francisco.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Houston Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amen Thompson8310013-50-02-3-2
Dillon Brooks4300002-30-00-0-3
Alperen Sengun2310001-60-10-0-3
Jalen Green4110031-21-21-2-6
Fred VanVleet3120011-11-10-0-3
Steven Adams0000100-00-00-01
Tari Eason0011100-00-00-03
Jabari Smith Jr.5110102-21-10-03
Jeff GreenDNP---------
Aaron HolidayDNP---------
Jock LandaleDNP---------
Reed SheppardDNP---------
Jae'Sean TateDNP---------
Cam WhitmoreDNP---------
Nate WilliamsDNP---------
Golden State Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Buddy Hield2012001-40-30-03
Jimmy Butler III4200101-20-02-24
Draymond Green6310002-52-40-03
Brandin Podziemski10231013-72-32-21
Steph Curry2010001-30-20-07
Gary Payton II0000000-00-00-0-2
Quinten Post4200001-30-12-2-1
Gui Santos0000000-00-00-0-1
Kevon Looney0000000-00-00-0-1
Moses Moody0210000-20-20-0-3
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Braxton KeyDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Jonathan KumingaDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Golden State Warriors had a 28-26 lead over the Houston Rockets at the end of the opening period. Bradin Podziemski scored 10 first-quarter points on 3-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. Amen Thompson led Houston with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
