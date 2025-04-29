Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for April 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

Golden State have a 2-1 series lead. The teams split the first two games in Houston. The Warriors stole Game 1 with a 95-85 win, while the Rockets had a 109-94 Game 2 victory. On Saturday, Golden State defended its home court, beating Houston 104-93.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston. If necessary, Game 6 will be scheduled on Friday in San Francisco.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Houston Rockets

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 8 3 1 0 0 1 3-5 0-0 2-3 -2 Dillon Brooks 4 3 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -3 Alperen Sengun 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-6 0-1 0-0 -3 Jalen Green 4 1 1 0 0 3 1-2 1-2 1-2 -6 Fred VanVleet 3 1 2 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 -3 Steven Adams 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Tari Eason 0 0 1 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 5 1 1 0 1 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 3 Jeff Green DNP - - - - - - - - - Aaron Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - - Jock Landale DNP - - - - - - - - - Reed Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - - Jae'Sean Tate DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Whitmore DNP - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Buddy Hield 2 0 1 2 0 0 1-4 0-3 0-0 3 Jimmy Butler III 4 2 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 2-2 4 Draymond Green 6 3 1 0 0 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 3 Brandin Podziemski 10 2 3 1 0 1 3-7 2-3 2-2 1 Steph Curry 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 7 Gary Payton II 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Quinten Post 4 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 2-2 -1 Gui Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Kevon Looney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Moses Moody 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -3 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Braxton Key DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II DNP - - - - - - - - - Jonathan Kuminga DNP - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Golden State Warriors had a 28-26 lead over the Houston Rockets at the end of the opening period. Bradin Podziemski scored 10 first-quarter points on 3-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. Amen Thompson led Houston with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.