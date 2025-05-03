  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for May 2 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for May 2 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 03, 2025 02:23 GMT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Six - Source: Getty
The Golden State Warriors battled the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors battled the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 and could close out the series. Should they win, they will advance to the second round to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets kept their season alive on Wednesday with a 131-116 Game 5 win at home. If necessary, Game 7 will be on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Houston Rockets

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amen Thompson6322022-50-02-43
Dillon Brooks3211011-50-31-20
Alperen Sengun8621114-110-20-01
Jalen Green7430002-81-52-27
Fred VanVleet10340002-42-34-4-1
Steven Adams6200103-30-00-06
Tari Eason8212103-42-30-04
Jabari Smith Jr.2000011-10-00-05
Aaron Holiday3100011-21-10-00
Jock LandaleDNP---------
Reed SheppardDNP---------
Cam WhitmoreDNP---------
Nate WilliamsDNP---------
Jeff GreenDNP---------
Jae'Sean TateDNP---------
Ad

Golden State Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Gary Payton II2300011-20-10-0-3
Jimmy Butler III12440003-60-16-7-3
Draymond Green5350222-51-30-0-3
Buddy Hield0100000-20-20-01
Steph Curry16511045-103-73-3-3
Brandin Podziemski0211020-20-20-03
Moses Moody8100103-92-30-0-11
Quinten Post5001002-41-30-0-7
Kevon Looney0200000-00-00-01
Gui SantosDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Braxton KeyDNP---------
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Jonathan KumingaDNP---------
Ad

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Houston Rockets had a 25-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet had eight points apiece for Houston.

The Rockets had a 53-48 lead heading into the halftime break. VanVleet had 10 points and four assists, while Sengun added eight points and six rebounds. Tari Eason scored eight points off the bench.

Ad

For the Warriors, Steph Curry had a game-high 16 points in the first half on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications