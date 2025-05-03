Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for May 2 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

The Golden State Warriors battled the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 and could close out the series. Should they win, they will advance to the second round to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets kept their season alive on Wednesday with a 131-116 Game 5 win at home. If necessary, Game 7 will be on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Houston Rockets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 6 3 2 2 0 2 2-5 0-0 2-4 3 Dillon Brooks 3 2 1 1 0 1 1-5 0-3 1-2 0 Alperen Sengun 8 6 2 1 1 1 4-11 0-2 0-0 1 Jalen Green 7 4 3 0 0 0 2-8 1-5 2-2 7 Fred VanVleet 10 3 4 0 0 0 2-4 2-3 4-4 -1 Steven Adams 6 2 0 0 1 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 6 Tari Eason 8 2 1 2 1 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 4 Jabari Smith Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Aaron Holiday 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 Jock Landale DNP - - - - - - - - - Reed Sheppard DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Whitmore DNP - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Green DNP - - - - - - - - - Jae'Sean Tate DNP - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Gary Payton II 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Jimmy Butler III 12 4 4 0 0 0 3-6 0-1 6-7 -3 Draymond Green 5 3 5 0 2 2 2-5 1-3 0-0 -3 Buddy Hield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1 Steph Curry 16 5 1 1 0 4 5-10 3-7 3-3 -3 Brandin Podziemski 0 2 1 1 0 2 0-2 0-2 0-0 3 Moses Moody 8 1 0 0 1 0 3-9 2-3 0-0 -11 Quinten Post 5 0 0 1 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 -7 Kevon Looney 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Gui Santos DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Knox II DNP - - - - - - - - - Pat Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - - Braxton Key DNP - - - - - - - - - Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - Jonathan Kuminga DNP - - - - - - - - -

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary

The Houston Rockets had a 25-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet had eight points apiece for Houston.

The Rockets had a 53-48 lead heading into the halftime break. VanVleet had 10 points and four assists, while Sengun added eight points and six rebounds. Tari Eason scored eight points off the bench.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry had a game-high 16 points in the first half on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

