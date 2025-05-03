Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box score for May 2 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Houston Rockets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Amen Thompson
6
3
2
2
0
2
2-5
0-0
2-4
3
Dillon Brooks
3
2
1
1
0
1
1-5
0-3
1-2
0
Alperen Sengun
8
6
2
1
1
1
4-11
0-2
0-0
1
Jalen Green
7
4
3
0
0
0
2-8
1-5
2-2
7
Fred VanVleet
10
3
4
0
0
0
2-4
2-3
4-4
-1
Steven Adams
6
2
0
0
1
0
3-3
0-0
0-0
6
Tari Eason
8
2
1
2
1
0
3-4
2-3
0-0
4
Jabari Smith Jr.
2
0
0
0
0
1
1-1
0-0
0-0
5
Aaron Holiday
3
1
0
0
0
1
1-2
1-1
0-0
0
Jock Landale
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reed Sheppard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cam Whitmore
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nate Williams
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jeff Green
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jae'Sean Tate
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Golden State Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Gary Payton II
2
3
0
0
0
1
1-2
0-1
0-0
-3
Jimmy Butler III
12
4
4
0
0
0
3-6
0-1
6-7
-3
Draymond Green
5
3
5
0
2
2
2-5
1-3
0-0
-3
Buddy Hield
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
1
Steph Curry
16
5
1
1
0
4
5-10
3-7
3-3
-3
Brandin Podziemski
0
2
1
1
0
2
0-2
0-2
0-0
3
Moses Moody
8
1
0
0
1
0
3-9
2-3
0-0
-11
Quinten Post
5
0
0
1
0
0
2-4
1-3
0-0
-7
Kevon Looney
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
Gui Santos
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Knox II
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pat Spencer
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Braxton Key
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Kuminga
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game summary
The Houston Rockets had a 25-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter. Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet had eight points apiece for Houston.
The Rockets had a 53-48 lead heading into the halftime break. VanVleet had 10 points and four assists, while Sengun added eight points and six rebounds. Tari Eason scored eight points off the bench.
For the Warriors, Steph Curry had a game-high 16 points in the first half on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.