Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Saturday for Game 3 of their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors received bad news before the game when Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to a deep glute muscle contusion.

Coach Steve Kerr was forced to change his starting lineup because of Butler's injury. Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post were inserted into the starting five, while Moses Moody was relegated to the bench. The two young guys were joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski.

On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka stuck to his usual starters of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets have been very aggressive in defending Curry this series, which has had mixed results as they entered Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3

Rockets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Amen Thompson 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 3 Dillon Brooks 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Alperen Sengun 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 9 1-6 0-0 0-0 6 Fred VanVleet 13 1 0 1 0 1 1 10 4-6 2-3 3-3 1 Jalen Green 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2-3 1-2 0-0 4 Jabari Smith Jr. 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 Tari Eason 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 5 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 Steven Adams 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Jeff Green DNP Cam Whitmore DNP Jae'Sean Tate DNP Jock Landale DNP Aaron Holiday DNP Nate Williams DNP Reed Sheppard DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 7 0-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Jonathan Kuminga 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Quinten Post 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Stephen Curry 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 10 1-4 0-3 0-0 -1 Brandin Podziemski 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 2-5 1-4 0-0 -5 Kevon Looney 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 5 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 Buddy Hield 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 7 1-3 1-3 0-0 -2 Gary Payton II 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Moses Moody 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Braxton Key DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Gui Santos DNP Jimmy Butler III DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter of Game 3.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

