Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 27, 2025 01:24 GMT
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Saturday for Game 3 of their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors received bad news before the game when Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to a deep glute muscle contusion.

Coach Steve Kerr was forced to change his starting lineup because of Butler's injury. Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post were inserted into the starting five, while Moses Moody was relegated to the bench. The two young guys were joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski.

On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka stuck to his usual starters of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets have been very aggressive in defending Curry this series, which has had mixed results as they entered Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3

Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Amen Thompson012101080-20-00-03
Dillon Brooks220001271-10-00-04
Alperen Sengun241000091-60-00-06
Fred VanVleet13101011104-62-33-31
Jalen Green5300010112-31-20-04
Jabari Smith Jr.010010040-20-10-01
Tari Eason030001150-30-10-00
Steven Adams010000040-00-00-01
Jeff GreenDNP
Cam WhitmoreDNP
Jae'Sean TateDNP
Jock LandaleDNP
Aaron HolidayDNP
Nate WilliamsDNP
Reed SheppardDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green001111070-30-20-0-5
Jonathan Kuminga200001051-20-00-0-2
Quinten Post020000170-00-00-0-5
Stephen Curry2210010101-40-30-0-1
Brandin Podziemski510000272-51-40-0-5
Kevon Looney230100151-30-00-01
Buddy Hield311100071-31-30-0-2
Gary Payton II000000050-10-10-01
Moses Moody411000072-30-00-0-2
Braxton KeyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Jimmy Butler IIIDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter of Game 3.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

