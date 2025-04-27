Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Saturday for Game 3 of their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors received bad news before the game when Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to a deep glute muscle contusion.
Coach Steve Kerr was forced to change his starting lineup because of Butler's injury. Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post were inserted into the starting five, while Moses Moody was relegated to the bench. The two young guys were joined by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski.
On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka stuck to his usual starters of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets have been very aggressive in defending Curry this series, which has had mixed results as they entered Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3
Rockets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Amen Thompson
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
8
0-2
0-0
0-0
3
Dillon Brooks
2
2
0
0
0
1
2
7
1-1
0-0
0-0
4
Alperen Sengun
2
4
1
0
0
0
0
9
1-6
0-0
0-0
6
Fred VanVleet
13
1
0
1
0
1
1
10
4-6
2-3
3-3
1
Jalen Green
5
3
0
0
0
1
0
11
2-3
1-2
0-0
4
Jabari Smith Jr.
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
0-2
0-1
0-0
1
Tari Eason
0
3
0
0
0
1
1
5
0-3
0-1
0-0
0
Steven Adams
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
Jeff Green
DNP
Cam Whitmore
DNP
Jae'Sean Tate
DNP
Jock Landale
DNP
Aaron Holiday
DNP
Nate Williams
DNP
Reed Sheppard
DNP
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Draymond Green
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
7
0-3
0-2
0-0
-5
Jonathan Kuminga
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
5
1-2
0-0
0-0
-2
Quinten Post
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
7
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Stephen Curry
2
2
1
0
0
1
0
10
1-4
0-3
0-0
-1
Brandin Podziemski
5
1
0
0
0
0
2
7
2-5
1-4
0-0
-5
Kevon Looney
2
3
0
1
0
0
1
5
1-3
0-0
0-0
1
Buddy Hield
3
1
1
1
0
0
0
7
1-3
1-3
0-0
-2
Gary Payton II
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0-1
0-1
0-0
1
Moses Moody
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
7
2-3
0-0
0-0
-2
Braxton Key
DNP
Kevin Knox II
DNP
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
Gui Santos
DNP
Jimmy Butler III
DNP
Pat Spencer
DNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter of Game 3.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
