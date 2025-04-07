Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

A major Western Conference showdown took place on Sunday night as the No. 2 Houston Rockets visited the red-hot No. 5 Golden State Warriors in what could be a playoff preview. Both teams entered the game riding winning streaks, with the Rockets having won two straight and the Warriors five.

Below is the box score for the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors box score

Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dillon Brooks 13:30 12 2 0 5 7 71.4 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -2 Amen Thompson 14:14 6 3 2 3 8 37.5 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 1 1 0 1 9 Alperen Sengun 19:51 11 8 1 5 9 55.6 0 1 0.0 1 4 25.0 3 5 1 0 1 1 5 Jalen Green 15:51 4 2 3 2 7 28.6 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 2 2 1 3 1 -7 Fred VanVleet 17:59 3 1 2 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 0.0 0 1 2 1 2 1 -4 Tari Eason 12:41 2 3 3 1 6 16.7 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 1 0 0 1 -2 Jabari Smith Jr. 13:21 10 3 0 4 5 80.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 Steven Adams 07:11 0 3 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 Aaron Holiday 05:22 3 2 1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 TOTALS 51 32 12 22 49 44.9 5 15 33.3 2 9 22.2 7 20 7 3 7 8 -

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Moses Moody 11:17 0 3 0 0 5 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 1 2 2 0 0 0 -3 Jimmy Butler III 15:58 7 2 0 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 1 0 1 0 0 -8 Draymond Green 14:50 2 1 2 1 5 20.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 3 -3 Brandin Podziemski 14:55 11 4 3 4 9 44.4 3 6 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 1 0 2 0 -8 Stephen Curry 17:21 3 2 7 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 0 7 Jonathan Kuminga 08:55 5 4 1 2 5 40.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 2 1 7 Buddy Hield 11:25 9 0 1 3 4 75.0 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 Gary Payton II 09:20 11 2 1 5 7 71.4 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 3 0 0 1 5 Kevon Looney 09:10 2 5 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 1 1 1 0 2 Quinten Post 04:55 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Gui Santos 01:54 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -3 Trayce Jackson-Davis 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 50 31 15 19 44 43.2 10 21 47.6 2 6 33.3 5 18 7 2 10 6 -

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap

The game began as a defensive battle, with the Rockets scoring the first six points. The Warriors didn’t get on the scoreboard until nearly three minutes in, when Brandin Podziemski hit a 3-pointer.

After that, the Warriors caught fire and took a 24-18 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets came alive in the second quarter, regaining the lead with a pull-up jumper from Jabari Smith Jr. to make it 30-29.

The two teams traded shots back and forth, and with just two seconds remaining in the half, Steph Curry nailed a long pull-up 3 to cut the Rockets' lead to 51-50 at halftime.

Podziemski and Gary Payton II led the Warriors with 11 points each, while Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 10 points in the first half.

For Houston, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Smith contributed 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the opening half.

