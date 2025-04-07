  • home icon
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:53 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

A major Western Conference showdown took place on Sunday night as the No. 2 Houston Rockets visited the red-hot No. 5 Golden State Warriors in what could be a playoff preview. Both teams entered the game riding winning streaks, with the Rockets having won two straight and the Warriors five.

Below is the box score for the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors box score

Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Dillon Brooks13:3012205771.41250.01250.0020000-2
Amen Thompson14:146323837.5010.0000.01211019
Alperen Sengun19:5111815955.6010.01425.03510115
Jalen Green15:514232728.6010.0010.0022131-7
Fred VanVleet17:593121425.01250.0020.0012121-4
Tari Eason12:412331616.7030.0000.0121001-2
Jabari Smith Jr.13:2110304580.02366.7000.01200021
Steven Adams07:11030010.0000.0000.01200110
Aaron Holiday05:223211250.01250.0000.00200005
TOTALS513212224944.951533.32922.27207378-
Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Moses Moody11:17030050.0030.0020.0122000-3
Jimmy Butler III15:587202450.01110022100110100-8
Draymond Green14:502121520.0010.0000.0100013-3
Brandin Podziemski14:5511434944.43650.0000.0041020-8
Stephen Curry17:213271333.31333.3000.00200207
Jonathan Kuminga08:555412540.01250.0000.00400217
Buddy Hield11:259013475.033100000.00000114
Gary Payton II09:2011215771.41250.0000.01130015
Kevon Looney09:102501250.0000.0000.01411102
Quinten Post04:55000000.0000.0020.0000000-5
Gui Santos01:54000000.0000.0000.0000010-3
Trayce Jackson-Davis00:00000000.0000.0000.00000000
TOTALS503115194443.2102147.62633.351872106-
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Game recap

The game began as a defensive battle, with the Rockets scoring the first six points. The Warriors didn’t get on the scoreboard until nearly three minutes in, when Brandin Podziemski hit a 3-pointer.

After that, the Warriors caught fire and took a 24-18 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets came alive in the second quarter, regaining the lead with a pull-up jumper from Jabari Smith Jr. to make it 30-29.

The two teams traded shots back and forth, and with just two seconds remaining in the half, Steph Curry nailed a long pull-up 3 to cut the Rockets' lead to 51-50 at halftime.

Podziemski and Gary Payton II led the Warriors with 11 points each, while Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 10 points in the first half.

For Houston, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Smith contributed 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the opening half.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

हिन्दी