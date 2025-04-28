Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 28) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Monday for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. With a 2-1 lead, Steph Curry and the Warriors are just one win away from tightening their grip on the series and pushing ahead with a commanding 3-1 advantage.

For the Rockets, Game 4 is a must-win situation. They can’t afford to fall into a 3-1 hole and will need to throw everything they have at Golden State to even the series. A victory would not only boost their confidence but also shift momentum firmly in their favor, putting Ime Udoka’s squad back in control and regaining home court advantage.

Winning two games at home is a far more manageable task than trying to pull off three straight wins against a battle-tested Warriors team. Key to the Rockets' success will be containing Steph Curry. They cannot allow him to dominate both as a scorer and a facilitator. Limiting his impact is crucial if Houston hopes to stay alive in the series.

Additionally, Jalen Green must step up, particularly on the offensive end. The Rockets can’t expect to win, especially on the road, if their top scorer finishes with fewer than 10 points as he did in Game 3. The pressure is on Green to deliver a strong performance in what is effectively a must-win contest for Houston.

On the other hand, the Warriors are riding high. After securing a crucial Game 3 victory without Jimmy Butler, they’re poised to be even stronger with the veteran forward expected to return. With momentum on their side and the backing of the home crowd, Golden State will be confident heading into Game 4.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for April 28

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets enter Game 4 with two players listed on the injury report. Jock Landale is questionable due to a knee contusion, while Jae'Sean Tate will remain out as he continues to recover from an ankle impingement.

Golden State Warriors injury report

For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 3 as he continues to recover from a deep gluteal muscle contusion. His availability will be determined closer to tip-off, making him a game-time decision.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 28

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Rockets are expected to stick with their standard starting lineup for Game 4, featuring Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams

Cam Whitmore

Jeff Green



Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are expected to headline the Warriors' starting five as they take the floor for Game 4.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jimmy Butler III Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong





Kevon Looney

