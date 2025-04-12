Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (April 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets and LA Lakers went head-to-head in a pivotal Western Conference showdown with major playoff implications. A victory would crown the Lakers as Pacific Division champs and solidify their grip on the No. 3 seed.

Below is the box score for the Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers game.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers box score

Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Cam Whitmore 18:23 13 3 1 5 9 55.6 2 6 33.3 1 1 100 1 2 1 0 1 0 -15 Jeff Green 14:07 5 2 4 1 4 25.0 1 4 25.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 0 2 -14 Jock Landale 15:43 3 4 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 4 2 0 1 1 -3 Jalen Green 14:58 7 4 3 3 10 30.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 1 0 1 0 -9 Reed Sheppard 19:51 8 0 0 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 1 3 -18 Nate Williams 13:21 9 2 1 4 9 44.4 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 0 4 1 -18 David Roddy 07:39 3 1 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -11 Aaron Holiday 10:01 8 0 0 3 5 60.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -13 N'Faly Dante 05:57 0 2 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -9 TOTALS 56 22 10 21 49 42.9 10 28 35.7 4 5 80.0 4 14 6 0 8 9 -

LA Lakers player stats

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Game recap

The game started as a close contest, with the Rockets holding a 26-24 edge before the Lakers closed the first quarter on a tear to claim a 38-32 advantage.

The Lakers capitalized on Houston being shorthanded — missing Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks — and turned up the intensity heading into the second quarter.

Their offense stayed red-hot, torching the Rockets by 16 in the period to take a commanding 78-56 lead into the break.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers in the first half with 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while LeBron James and Austin Reaves each added 14.

For the Rockets, Cam Whitmore was the standout early, finishing the half with 13 points.

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More