  Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (March 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (March 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 01, 2025 02:34 GMT
LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers hosted the surging Houston Rockets on Monday (Image Source: Getty)

The Houston Rockets faced the LA Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Coming into the game, Houston holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-26 record. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13. The Rockets are up two games over the third-placed Denver Nuggets (47-28) and have a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Lakers (45-29).

LA aims to strengthen its grip on the No. 4 spot and have a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have a one-and-a-game lead over fifth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (44-31), who lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dillon Brooks3000001-51-40-0-1
Amen Thompson4111012-40-10-01
Alperen Sengun6200003-40-00-01
Jalen Green0441110-50-10-01
Fred VanVleet3310001-51-30-01
Jabari Smith Jr.0100000-00-00-04
Steven Adams0300000-10-10-04
Tari Eason3100001-11-10-04
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura2200001-40-20-01
LeBron James2100111-20-10-0-1
Jaxson Hayes0200010-10-00-0-6
Austin Reaves0300010-20-10-01
Luka Doncic6431002-60-32-3-3
Dorian Finney-Smith6300102-52-40-01
Gabe Vincent0100000-20-20-0-4
Jordan Goodwin0100000-20-10-0-2
Jarred Vanderbilt0000000-10-00-0-2
Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the low-scoring first quarter, the Houston Rockets had a 19-16 lead over the LA Lakers. Houston shot 32.0%, while the Lakers went 24.0%.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
