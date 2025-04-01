Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (March 31) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets faced the LA Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Coming into the game, Houston holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-26 record. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13. The Rockets are up two games over the third-placed Denver Nuggets (47-28) and have a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Lakers (45-29).

LA aims to strengthen its grip on the No. 4 spot and have a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have a one-and-a-game lead over fifth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (44-31), who lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dillon Brooks 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-5 1-4 0-0 -1 Amen Thompson 4 1 1 1 0 1 2-4 0-1 0-0 1 Alperen Sengun 6 2 0 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 1 Jalen Green 0 4 4 1 1 1 0-5 0-1 0-0 1 Fred VanVleet 3 3 1 0 0 0 1-5 1-3 0-0 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Steven Adams 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 4 Tari Eason 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 4

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 1 LeBron James 2 1 0 0 1 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Jaxson Hayes 0 2 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Austin Reaves 0 3 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 Luka Doncic 6 4 3 1 0 0 2-6 0-3 2-3 -3 Dorian Finney-Smith 6 3 0 0 1 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 1 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -2

Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the low-scoring first quarter, the Houston Rockets had a 19-16 lead over the LA Lakers. Houston shot 32.0%, while the Lakers went 24.0%.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

