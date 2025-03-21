Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets on Friday night, still searching for their first victory since Mar. 3. Entering the matchup on a nine-game losing streak, the Heat will look to draw confidence from their earlier win over the Rockets in their only previous meeting of the 2024-2025 season.

The teams played on Dec. 29 at the Toyota Center in Houston and a scuffle broke out during the game.

Although Jimmy Butler was still on Miami's roster then, he did not play. Instead, Tyler Herro (27 points, nine assists), Bam Adebayo (12-point double-double) and Haywood Highsmith (15 points) powered the Heat to a 104-100 victory.

On the other hand, Houston's best performers were Dillon Brooks (22 points) and Alperen Sengun (18-point, 18-rebound double-double).

Riding an eight-game winning streak, Fred VanVleet and Houston enter Friday night's clash at the Kaseya Center as clear favorites. A win would boost the team's record to 46-25, strengthening their chance to clinch the #2 spot in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Injury Reports for Mar. 21

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets do not have a lengthy injury report ahead of the clash against the Miami Heat. Reed Sheppard is the only player officially ruled out due to a right thumb fracture. Meanwhile, Amen Thompson is listed as “questionable” due to a left ankle sprain.

Miami Heat injury report

The Miami Heat will be without Nikola Jovic (right hand) and Dru Smith (left Achilles) for Friday night’s matchup. Andrew Wiggins is also added to the dreadful list as “questionable” due to a right ankle impingement.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 21

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Houston Rockets will likely start with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Dillon Brooks Tari Eason Alperen Sengun Nate Williams Aaron Holiday Cam Whitmore Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams Jae'Sean Tate Jeff Green Jock Landale

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

The Miami Heat’s projected starting lineup includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith Bam Adebayo Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Pelle Larsson Kyle Anderson Kel'el Ware Terry Rozier Kevin Love

