Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets continued their three-game road trip on Sunday in The Valley, taking on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The Rockets looked to solidify their position as the second-best team in the Western Conference, while the Suns were just trying to survive and possibly make the play-in tournament.

Ad

Coach Ime Udoka used his versatile starting five, which featured Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun. Thompson has turned into the focal point of the Rockets' offense and defense, with Sengun and Green providing playmaking and scoring, respectively.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer didn't make any changes in his starting lineup consisting of Collin Gillespie, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards. The Suns need all the wins they can muster toward the end of the regular season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Rockets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Amen Thompson 14 7 7 2 0 1 1 16 7-10 0-1 0-0 23 Dillon Brooks 8 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3-7 2-3 0-0 1 Alperen Sengun 10 8 3 1 0 1 1 18 4-7 0-0 2-4 21 Fred VanVleet 11 1 4 1 0 0 0 19 4-7 3-5 0-0 17 Jalen Green 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 16 3-9 1-1 7-8 14 Jeff Green 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 2-2 2-2 0-0 6 Jabari Smith Jr. 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 15 3-6 0-1 0-0 26 Steven Adams 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2-2 0-0 2-2 21 Aaron Holiday 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 8 1-1 1-1 0-0 16 Tari Eason DNP Cam Whitmore DNP Jae'Sean Tate DNP Jock Landale DNP Reed Sheppard DNP

Ad

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 11 5 1 0 0 1 1 18 5-10 1-3 0-0 -22 Ryan Dunn 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 11 1-3 0-2 0-0 -7 Nick Richards 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 -11 Devin Booker 20 1 2 0 0 3 2 21 9-11 1-3 1-2 -20 Collin Gillespie 3 1 5 1 1 1 0 15 1-4 1-3 0-0 -15 Royce O'Neale 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 -7 Cody Martin 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 7 0-1 0-1 0-0 -12 Oso Ighodaro 4 3 2 0 0 1 2 13 1-2 0-0 2-2 -18 Tyus Jones 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 2-6 1-4 0-0 -14 Grayson Allen 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 10 1-3 0-1 0-0 -19 Mason Plumlee DNP Bol Bol DNP Monte Morris DNP Damion Lee DNP Vasilije Micic DNP

Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback