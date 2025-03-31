Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets continued their three-game road trip on Sunday in The Valley, taking on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The Rockets looked to solidify their position as the second-best team in the Western Conference, while the Suns were just trying to survive and possibly make the play-in tournament.
Coach Ime Udoka used his versatile starting five, which featured Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun. Thompson has turned into the focal point of the Rockets' offense and defense, with Sengun and Green providing playmaking and scoring, respectively.
Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer didn't make any changes in his starting lineup consisting of Collin Gillespie, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards. The Suns need all the wins they can muster toward the end of the regular season.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score
Rockets
Suns
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
