  Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 31, 2025 02:22 GMT
Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30. (Photo: IMAGN)
Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 30. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets continued their three-game road trip on Sunday in The Valley, taking on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The Rockets looked to solidify their position as the second-best team in the Western Conference, while the Suns were just trying to survive and possibly make the play-in tournament.

Coach Ime Udoka used his versatile starting five, which featured Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun. Thompson has turned into the focal point of the Rockets' offense and defense, with Sengun and Green providing playmaking and scoring, respectively.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer didn't make any changes in his starting lineup consisting of Collin Gillespie, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards. The Suns need all the wins they can muster toward the end of the regular season.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Amen Thompson14772011167-100-10-023
Dillon Brooks8111101113-72-30-01
Alperen Sengun10831011184-70-02-421
Fred VanVleet11141000194-73-50-017
Jalen Green1111010163-91-17-814
Jeff Green600000152-22-20-06
Jabari Smith Jr.6620000153-60-10-026
Steven Adams6300001122-20-02-221
Aaron Holiday310010081-11-10-016
Tari EasonDNP
Cam WhitmoreDNP
Jae'Sean TateDNP
Jock LandaleDNP
Reed SheppardDNP
Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kevin Durant11510011185-101-30-0-22
Ryan Dunn2100013111-30-20-0-7
Nick Richards2200011111-20-00-0-11
Devin Booker20120032219-111-31-2-20
Collin Gillespie3151110151-41-30-0-15
Royce O'Neale001000160-20-20-0-7
Cody Martin010100170-10-10-0-12
Oso Ighodaro4320012131-20-02-2-18
Tyus Jones501001092-61-40-0-14
Grayson Allen2001000101-30-10-0-19
Mason PlumleeDNP
Bol BolDNP
Monte MorrisDNP
Damion LeeDNP
Vasilije MicicDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
