Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will host the Houston Rockets for a second time in two days at the Footprint Center. This will see them attempt to increase their home-arena winning streak to a whopping 10 games. The two sides have faced each other twice since Feb. 24, with the Suns emerging victors the last time around, in a game that saw a confrontation between Cam Whitmore and Devin Booker.

With their recent games tied at 1-1, fans can expect an intense matchup, despite the extent of injuries the teams are currently facing.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Both teams came into the back-to-back with multiple injuries, though the Rockets seem to be better off.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets are still dealing with the two absentees who sat out during the recent loss. Tari Eason has a long-term lower leg injury and head coach Ime Udoka only recently said that there is no clear timeline for his return.

Steven Adams has not yet featured since his move from the Grizzlies due to a knee injury.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns’ third big star, Bradley Beal, is now expected to make a return and has been listed as probable for the game. He has not played due to a hamstring injury since mid-February.

Nassir Little is also recovering from a knee injury and is questionable for the game. The same is true for Eric Gordon, who has a groin issue, while Damion Lee remains out as well.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Rockets can be expected to line up with exactly the same starting five that played the last time around. Fred VanVleet is fit and firing and should start alongside Jalen Green in the backcourt. Alperen Sengun will start at center with Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. as the two forwards.

Point guards Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Shooting guards Jalen Green Amen Thompson Small forwards Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Power forwards Jabari Smith Jr. Jae'Sean Tate Centers Alperen Sengun Jeff Green

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns will again be dependent on the likes of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal is not expected to start due to injury, though he is expected to play a role. Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale can all be expected to line up as well.

Point guards Devin Booker Saben Lee Shooting guards Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Small forwards Royce O'Neale Bol Bol Power forwards Kevin Durant Drew Eubanks Centers Jusuf Nurkic Thaddeus Young

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Key Matchups

The key matchups for this game should involve Dillon Brooks against the likes of KD and Booker. Brooks has been a resolute defensive presence for the Rockets thus far and will need to be at his best to control the Suns’ scoring.

Kevin Durant has been in rampant form alongside Devin Booker and Suns fans seem to finally have real cause for celebration.

Bradley Beal’s return appears imminent, and the Suns will be hoping to rise from their fifth position in the Western Conference. They have won two straight games and will want to round off their three clashes against the Rockets on a winning note.