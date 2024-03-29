Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz matchup on March 29 features two teams who are trending in opposite directions. The Houston Rockets have won 10 straight and are creeping up on the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot, while the Utah Jazz have lost seven in a row.

The Rockets and Jazz have already faced each other two times this season, with Houston winning both matchups and will face each other two more times this season (March 29 and April 11).

Historically, these two teams have faced each other in the regular season 216 times. Despite being down 2-0 in their season series this year, the Jazz have a narrow advantage in their all-time record with 114 wins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that being said, let's take a look at the preview of the upcoming Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz matchup, including the starting lineups, predictions and betting tips.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz matchup will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 29 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This game will not be nationally televised but will be broadcast on KJZZ and Space City Home Network. Hoops enthusiasts with a subscription to NBA League Pass will be able to watch the game live.

Moneyline: Rockets (-278) vs Jazz (+225)

Spread: Rockets (-7) vs Jazz (+7)

Total O/U: Rockets -111 (o229.5) vs Jazz -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz preview

The 11th-place Houston Rockets (37-35) are only one game behind the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets' late-season push has allowed them to get in position to snatch the final play-in spot from the beleaguered Warriors. Houston's last game was a thrilling 132-126 overtime victory against the third-placed OKC Thunder. Every Rockets starter scored in double figures in that game, led by Jalen Green's 37.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have a 29-44 record. They are directly behind the Rockets in the standings but are eight and a half games behind. Their last game was a tough 118-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz starting lineups, subs and rotations

Despite the devastating injury to rising star Alperen Sengun earlier this month, the Rockets have still found a way to rally. Other injured players for Houston include Cam Whitmore (knee), Tari Eason (lower leg surgery) and Steven Adams (knee).

Without Sengun, here is the projected Rockets starting lineup:

PG: Fred VanVleet SG: Jalen Green SF: Dillon Brooks PF: Amen Thompson C: Jabari Smith Jr.

This is the same starting lineup that head coach Ime Udoka used in his last two games, with Jock Landale providing valuable minutes off the bench for the center position. Other key players for the Rockets' are veterans Jeff Green, Reggie Bullock, Aaron Holiday and Ja'Sean Tate.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are without dynamic scorer Jordan Clarkson (back). Johnny Juzang (back) and Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder soreness) are also listed as questionable.

If Markkanen can suit up, then here is what the Jazz's starting lineup could look like:

PG: Collin Sexton SG: Keyonte George SF: Lauri Markkanen PF: Taylor Hendricks C: John Collins

Walker Kessler should see plenty of minutes off the bench for the Jazz. Aside from him, Brice Sensabaugh should also see plenty of action, and should Juzang suit up, he should also see his fair share of minutes.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Jalen Green has an over/under of 3.5 3-pointers for the Rockets. In the team's last five games, he has gone over this mark every single time. Against the Jazz, who are the bottom-rated team in the league right now, it is safe to take Green's over for 3-pointers made.

John Collins has an over/under of 14.5 points. He has gone over 14 points in his team's past four contests. However, he might struggle to meet this mark, especially if Markkanen is unavailable. It is safe to bet on his under.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz prediction

Everything is working in favor of the Houston Rockets in this matchup despite being the road team. Their momentum has oddsmakers picking them to win.

Oddsmakers have the Rockets winning, covering the spread and for the total to go over in this Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz matchup.