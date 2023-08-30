How does 2nd round of FIBA World Cup games work?

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is well underway. It has been an exciting Round 1 of the group stage and the Round 2 of the group stage is to start soon.

The group stage of the FIBA World Cup consists of 32 teams that are divided into groups of four. In Round 1, each team played against each other in a round-robin format wherein each team played a total of three games.

Round 2 will only feature the top two teams from each group from Round 1. These 16 qualifying teams will be placed in four groups. Every team will play against two teams in their new groups. The opponent must be a team they have not faced in Round 1 of the group stage.

Round 2 - Group Stage- FIBA World Cup 2023

Round 2 of the group stage will feature a total of 16 games. This consists of 2 games per team and 4 games per group. The results of the games from Round 1 will carry over to Round 2 of the group stage.

At the completion of Round 2, the top two teams from each group (8 teams total) will qualify for the knockout stage, which is the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

How does the scoring in the FIBA World Cup group stage work?

Australia v Japan: Group E - FIBA Basketball World Cup

During the group stage, each team is awarded two points if they win the game. If they lose, they earn one point.

If at any point two teams have the same points, the following tie-breakers will dictate their final positioning in the group:

1) Head-to-head record between the tied teams

2) Point differential in head-to-head games between the tied teams

3) Total point differential in all group games

4) Total points scored in all group games

5) Drawing of lots by FIBA

Which teams have been eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup so far?

There were a total of 32 teams in Round 1 of the FIBA World Cup. Only 16 of these teams will make it to Round 2 of the group stage. This means that 16 teams will be eliminated at the end of Round 1.

Round 1 of the group stage is almost nearing an end and 10 teams have been eliminated thus far.

The 10 teams that have been eliminated are:

Angola

France

Finland

Japan

Lebanon

Egypt

Iran

Jordan

Mexico

Philippines

Which teams have already qualified for Round 2 of the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Round 2 of the group stage is almost about to start and 10 teams have qualified so far. The remaining six teams still have a final game to be played in Round 1.

The 10 teams that have qualified are:

Canada

Spain

Latvia

Germany

Australia

Lithuania

USA

Montenegro

Italy

Dominican Republic

