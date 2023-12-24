"How bout them Pistons": Dwight Howard jokingly uses Cowboys refrain about Detroit's 26-game losing streak

Over the past few years, Dwight Howard has eyed a return to the NBA. Despite this, he decided to take a job at one of the league's biggest underperformers this season.

On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons squared off against the Brooklyn Nets. They ended up losing by a final score of 126-115. With this defeat, their losing streak has extended to 26 games.

As the Pistons continues this historic streak, Dwight Howard decided to take a jab at them. He posted on Twitter using a famous catchphrase commonly linked to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pistons now find themselves dangerously close to making history. Between the 2015 and 2016 season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost a combined 28 straight games. If Detroit doesn't turn things around fast, they could take the top spot themselves. Some of their upcoming opponents include the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

With this losing streak, the Pistons find themselves with the worst record in the NBA at 2-27. The last time they won a game was on October 28th against the Chicago Bulls.

Dwight Howard wants to return to his former team

Even at the age of 38, Dwight Howard still has his sights set on an NBA comeback. He'd likel to play for any team, but did cite one franchise he'd like to return to.

Back in September, Howard was in a Twitter Spaces group talking about his career. It was there he said he wanted to play for the Orlando Magic one last time before officially retiring from basketball.

“I would definitely want to come back and be a part of the Magic, their team and what they're trying to accomplish in Orlando now…Would be a great [thing to be] in Orlando to finish out my career where I started it, and for the young and upcoming and promising team who I feel would need some type of veteran leadership."

Howard spent the first eight years of his career with the Magic after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. Orlando continues to impress this season, sitting in fourth place of the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-11.

Since last playing for the Lakers in 2022, Howard hasn't had much opportunity to return to the league. He had some workouts with the Golden State Warriors before this season began, but they opted to go in a different direction.

For now, Howard continues to keep himself prepared by playing professionally overseas.