How and where to buy NBA Summer League tickets? Price, details and best deals

A little before a month after the finals concluded, NBA Summer League marks the start of a brand new season. In the coming weeks, young prospects and players fighting for contracts will take the floor in hopes of showcasing their talents.

Summer League kicks off on July 6 with the California Classic. The action will continue in Salt Lake City a few days later, with everything wrapping up in Las Vegas toward the end of the month.

The Las Vegas NBA Summer League is the most notable of all the events. For those looking to see the action up close, there are ticket packages available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The main place to obtain tickets for Summer League is the NBA's website. They offer an array of packages from general admission to premium courtside seats.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The cheapest package available is "General Admission Plus." It gets you seats to all of that day's games, entrance into the "NBA EXP Lounge" and access to a beach club pool party after all the action. This package costs $299 per person.

Aside from general admission, the other avaiable package is the "Michelob Ultra Courtside Deck." This package offers improved seating with food and drink service along with access to the beach club party at night. This package costs $599 a person.

Aside from the league's website, Summer League tickets can also be found on third-party apps such as Vivid Seats or Seat Geek.

LeBron James' son Bronny James expected to play in NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League will be the first chance for fans and analysts to see the top prospects from the 2024 draft class in action against other pros. Among those slated to take the floor is LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Bronny was one of the most talked about prospects from the 2024 class given his connection to one of the game's biggest stars. He did end up hearing his name called, landing with the LA Lakers at No. 55.

During the Lakers' introductory press conference for their draft picks, head coach JJ Redick spoke on NBA Summer League. While he won't be coaching, Bronny and fellow draftee Dalton Knecht are expected to play.

Expand Tweet

Despite being one of the last picks in the draft, Bronny signed a multi-year deal with the Lakers that is fully guaranteed. Now, the pressure is on him to silence his critics.

Since being drafted, the nepotism narrative has been hung over his head. While many agree he was only drafted because of his father, Bronny has an opportunity to prove he belongs in the league. The first step in doing so is performing well at Summer League. If he can kick off his pro career with positive momentum, he might be able to keep his critics at bay for some time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback