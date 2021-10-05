How can Jordan Poole have a breakout 2021-22 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors?

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2021-22 NBA season to begin, plenty of attention is going to be focused on the eventual return of star shooting guard Klay Thompson. After suffering a setback last year, the Warriors are expected to play it "safe" when it comes to trying to get Klay Thompson ready to make his anticipated return to the NBA floor. Until then, the Warriors need to find someone to step up and bring an offensive punch to their rotation. One of the most popular names to keep an eye on is third-year wing Jordan Poole.

Can Jordan Poole give the Warriors a needed boost this year?

After struggling during his rookie season with the Warriors, Poole took some serious strides last year for Golden State. He went on to average 12.0 points per game in just 19.4 minutes of action. What's even more impressive is the improvements to his percentages as a shooter. As a rookie, Poole shot 33.3% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc in 22.4 minutes per game. Last year, the recently turned 22-year-old shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc. When Poole was selected with the 28th selection in the 2019 NBA draft, the hope was that the former Michigan product could become an offensive weapon in the rotation.

It looks as if Jordan Poole is finally getting his chance to step up and make an early impact for the Golden State Warriors. It was even announced today that Poole will start at shooting guard for the Warriors in their first preseason game.

It's no secret that young players across the NBA hit their stride at different times. Some describe it as a "light switch coming on." A young player finally starts to develop some confidence and realizes that the game is slowing down for them. After getting rave reviews from his teammates, it looks as if Poole is ready to hopefully take another step forward for this Golden State team. Even veteran Draymond Green was quick to point out to the media that the team has high hopes for Poole.

“You really saw the same began to slow down for him last year,” Green said. “So you hope he can take another step, which I have no doubt that he will.”

Poole has been applauded by head coach Steve Kerr and veteran Draymond Green for his work ethic. There's no doubt that Poole realizes that there's an opportunity for someone to step up and help this team out while Klay Thompson continues his recovery. Even with Thompson returning, Poole could make a case for being one of the most valuable assets in this Warriors rotation. If Poole can hit the ground running, he could be positioned to have himself a breakout year. If the 22-year-old guard can continue to take strides forward when it comes to his shot selection and efficiency, there's no doubt that Golden State will lean on him early to give them an added punch in the backcourt.

