How to change and turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 is being considered one of the best versions of the game in years. 2K Sports has given a major overhaul to several features and they have introduced new badges, game modes, challenges and also made improvements in the graphics among other things. The NBA 2K team is working round the clock to fix errors and improve gameplay as millions of gamers log in to explore the game.

One of the main features you can customize to your liking is changing or turning off the shot meter in NBA 2K22. Most people would keep that meter on because who doesn't like watching the whole thing light up green?

How to change the shot meter in NBA 2K22?

The Shot Meter in NBA 2K21 [Source: NBA 2KW]

NBA 2K22 offers customisation so you can make the game unique for yourself. The shot meter in NBA 2K22 can be changed to your liking and you can even change the sound the game makes when you green-light a shot.

The way to change the shot meter is in "Controller Settings". You can reach this section either on the home page under "Features" or under "Options" in the pause menu of your ongoing matches. Once you visit "Controller Settings", scroll until you find the Shot Meter option and choose the one you like.

How to turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K22?

The shot meter in NBA 2K22 can be turned off entirely if you feel you don't need the added assistance while making a shot. However, if you are new to the game and need even the slightest help while timing your jump shot correctly, keep the shot meter.

The only real reason to turn it off is because you'll get an added boost while making your shots. But do so only if you are an experienced player of NBA 2K and you can time the shots just by looking at the release of each player.

You can also choose whether you want your controller to vibrate or not when you take a shot. There is no bonus or in-game feature for this and it is just to enhance your experience while playing the game.

