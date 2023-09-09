“How'd you screw up JLo?”: Anthony Edwards reportedly asked Alex Rodriguez how he drifted from former flame

Anthony Edwards and Alex Rodriguez have developed a friendship in recent months. The 22-year-old NBA star has quickly become comfortable around the MLB legend.

Edwards has become so comfortable that he reportedly asked Rodriguez a very personal question, although he did it in true Edwards fashion. In a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, Craig Kilborn can be seen sharing an anecdote about Edwards and Rodriguez's relationship.

"A-Rod is getting a relationship with Anthony Edwards," Kilborn said. "You know, the famous thing. Ant didn't know who he was, and now they're friends. ... So, then Ant got comfortable with him. He called over A-Rod and said, 'I gotta ask you something, how did you screw up J-Lo?' He did. That's who Ant is, right? Isn't that funny?"

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split in 2021, shortly after their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. Lopez has since remarried Ben Affleck, and they recently shared their one-year anniversary on Aug. 20.

The story is just another example of Edwards' jovial nature and how he views everything as a potential joke or funny moment. Nevertheless, Edwards is a fierce competitor on the basketball court and is clearly on the path toward superstardom.

Nick Young recently gave Anthony Edwards some high praise

Edwards has spent the summer with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. Edwards has been a featured member of the USA offense throughout the tournament and has drawn praise from all angles.

Former LA Lakers fan-favorite Nick Young is among the ex-players to heap praise on Edwards for his relentless offense and elite-level athleticism.

“The league is about to be Anthony Edwards’,” Young said. "This is Anthony Edwards league now, the new MJ. That boy looks just like MJ out there. They should have gave it to Anthony Edwards. They would have never lost to Lithuania."

Young then noted how Edwards is "looking like a star." Edwards will be entering his fourth year in the NBA and will be aiming to earn his second All-Star selection. If the young guard can continue developing at his current rate, it won't be long before he's knocking on the door of an All-NBA team and leading the Timberwolves deep into the postseason.

However, Edwards' stellar summer wasn't enough to bring success to Team USA, as it fell to Germany in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup on Friday, Sept. 8. The team will now face Canada for the chance to finish third.