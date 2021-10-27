How is Damion Lee related to Stephen Curry? Exploring the off-court relationship of the 2 Golden State Warriors teammates

Stephen Curry and Damion Lee have been teammates for the Golden State Warriors since the 2018-19 NBA season. Curry and Lee have also been brothers-in-law since September 2018.

The Golden State Warriors teammates became family when Damion Lee married Sydel Curry, the younger sister of Stephen Curry, on September 1, 2018. Stephen and his younger brother Seth Curry, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, served as groomsmen at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha, served as Sydel's Matron of Honor, while Stephen's daughters, Riley and Ryan, were flower girls.

Damion Lee and Sydel Curry started dating in 2013 after meeting at a college basketball game, as per Brittney Oliver of Essence. Lee spent four years at Drexel University while Sydel studied at Elon University. Both schools are under the Colonial Athletic Association conference of the NCAA.

The lovely couple are expecting their first child, having announced their pregnancy in June. And of course, Damion Lee and Sydel Curry delivered the news to Stephen and Ayesha, who had the best of reactions.

Stephen Curry, Damion Lee both love golf

Damion Lee and Stephen Curry watching the PGA Tour

In addition to being teammates with the Golden State Warriors, brothers-in-law Stephen Curry and Damion Lee also share a love for golf. They play golf in their spare time and in the offseason. Curry is known for being an avid golfer, entering the Ellie Mae Classic in 2017.

Meanwhile, Lee is also a golf fan, and holds an Annual Golf Out of all his groomsmen. The brothers-in-law watched the PGA Championship when they missed the NBA's bubble in 2020 and the US Open this offseason. They also recently attended a Lee Elder tribute tournament. Curry and Elder teamed up earlier this year to inspire more black golfers.

On the court, Stephen Curry and Damion Lee are playing great basketball for the Golden State Warriors. In their most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lee had 20 points off the bench to help the Warriors to a 106-98 win. Curry had nothing but praise for his brother-in-law's performance on the court.

“He’s consistent. He knows our system, and he’s got so much better since he left Santa Cruz. He’s healthy, available and confident. It’s huge for us to have a spark plug like that off the bench,” Curry said.

