“How dare you call him baby Bird?” - Skip Bayless says 3-time All-Star is not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has been lambasted by Skip Bayless as the analyst believes that the Mavericks superstar is overrated.

Sports media personality Skip Bayless spoke about how Dončić is overrated by the media and his peers. On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said:

"I'm about to launch dramatically about how you and Charles Barkley are overrating Luka Dončić.

"He is not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination and how dare you call him baby Bird after you grew up loving Larry Joe Bird of the Boston Celtics because they shouldn't even be in the same breath.

"It's almost like putting LeBron in the same sentence with Michael Jordan. It's just straight blasphemy. Luka is actually a triple-threat of a liability."

Skip Bayless stated:

"He is a sorry shooter from three and from the free-throw line. Number two, he is a turnover machine. Luka Dončić is a disaster of a defender."

Dončić averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 45.7% and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

He recorded 10 triple-doubles and 44 double-doubles this season and missed 17 regular season games. The Mavericks lost nine of them, underlying his importance to the team's success.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



Hear "Luka is not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination."Hear @RealSkipBayless breakdown the "triple-threat of a liability" in the Mavs guard: "Luka is not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination."Hear @RealSkipBayless breakdown the "triple-threat of a liability" in the Mavs guard: https://t.co/MRoV62R8h0

Is Skip Bayless right to call Luka Dončić overrated?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns — Game 2

While household names like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are finalists in the MVP race, Luka Dončić has gone under the radar.

However, with the surge from the Mavericks towards the end of the regular season, people have started recognizing Dončić's incredible campaign.

Dončić has six games during the regular season with 40 or more points and 13 games with 35 or more. He also has 13 games with 12 or more assists. This suggests that he is a complete offensive player who improves his teammates but can also score at a fantastic rate.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo In the Mavericks loss, Luka Doncic was the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001.



Doncic outscored the rest of Dallas' starters for the 2nd time in his playoff career. In the Mavericks loss, Luka Doncic was the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001.Doncic outscored the rest of Dallas' starters for the 2nd time in his playoff career. https://t.co/3BmoMxgYB0

The only issue for Dončić seems to be health. He has constantly struggled with weight and ankle issues throughout his career. This is probably the only reason why he wasn’t in the MVP conversation this year.

The Dallas Mavericks' front office needs to surround him with capable players to hunt down a championship. He desperately needs help, given the way the things have panned out in the second-round series against the Phoenix Suns thus far.

While the comparison to Larry Bird is not right at the moment, considering Bird is an all-time greats, Luka Dončić is most definitely not overrated.

LIVE POLL Q. Is it right to compare Doncic to Larry Bird? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson