"How is Derrick White not in the Top 100?": JJ Redick is baffled by ESPN's exclusion of Celtics' unsung hero from NBA preseason list

ESPN caused a stir last week when it released its annual Top 100 NBA players list. One of the biggest snubs from the list was Boston Celtics two-way guard Derrick White. This came despite White being arguably the best guard on last season’s Celtics team that finished with the second-best record in the league (57-25). Among those who took exception to White’s snub was former 15-year NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, who called out ESPN’s so-called “experts.”

During an episode of The Old Man and the Three, Redick first expressed confusion over how people could call themselves experts and not even rank White:

“Of these 150 people who claim to be basketball experts, how is Derrick White not in the top 100?”

Redick then went as far as to say that White should have made the Top 50 of ESPN’s rankings. He added that, at this point, ESPN appears to be intentionally creating clickbait content to manufacture outrage and generate more views:

“How is that possible? He’s a Top 50 player. What playoff games were you watching last year? Oh my God. It’s a troll for engagement. That’s all it is.”

White may not be the flashiest player, however, he has still proven to be among the most valuable role players in the league. His perimeter defense and complementary scoring proved to be critical for the Celtics during their 2023 Eastern Conference finals run.

White also hit the biggest shot of the Celtics’ season. This came when he converted on a buzzer-beating putback to force Game 7 in the East finals against Miami. So, most would probably agree that White was more than deserving of making ESPN’s Top 100 list.

White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 46.2% shooting over 82 games last season.

He then averaged 13.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.6 spg, 1.0 bpg and 2.5 3pg on 50.5% shooting over 20 playoff games.

Derrick White reacts to support from JJ Redick

During a recent Boston Celtics practice, Derrick White was asked about the support that he received from JJ Redick. White said that he doesn’t pay too much attention to media rankings. Nonetheless, he was still appreciative that Redick defended him:

“I mean, JJ, that’s my man. Shout out to him.

“I don’t really focus too much about the Top 100 or whatnot, but it’s good to have that recognition from some great players.”

