How disappointing has Kemba Walker been for the New York Knicks? We take a deeper look into his tenure so far as coach Tom Thibodeau favors Alec Burks

The New York Knicks started out the year on a high note, as they served notice to the basketball world with their 5-1 start. After making the playoffs last season for the first time in eight years, the Knicks suddenly found themselves beginning the new season looking like a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, New York (11-9) has come back down to earth with inconsistent play from several players. One who has struggled, in particular, is offseason free-agent signing Kemba Walker. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has announced Walker is out of the rotation, and veteran guard Alec Burks will be the team's starting point guard.

The Knicks coach went into detail about how the team is planning to tighten its rotation. Thibodeau talked about how it would be "tough to play three small guards together." The development is disappointing for Walker as many had hoped his new team would resurrect the career of the former All-Star. Unfortunately, his play hasn't found a consistent level.

Going in a new direction

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker is out of the rotation for now.

When Walker, the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft, signed with New York in the offseason, there was hope his offense could help out the team.

Walker's problem the past few years has been his ability to stay healthy. In his two seasons with the Boston Celtics, he struggled with a number of knee issues. The other part of his game that has struggled has been his ability on defense. Because of his lack of size and the injuries affecting his quickness, Walker became a player that opposing teams target whenever he's on defense.

Another problem for Walker is New York's backcourt depth. Alec Burks has continued to become a strong addition, and the team also has a number of pieces already in their rotation, including veteran Derrick Rose and second-year combo guard Immanuel Quickley.

For a team trying to get back on the right track, Thibodeau is making a decision he feels is in its best interest.

Although Walker has had his fair share of impressive performances, he's struggled with inconsistent play. The 31-year-old is averaging a career low in points per game at 11.7. It's an eye-opening drop in production considering Walker averaged 19.3 ppg with the Boston Celtics last year.

In his past five games, Kemba has averaged 8.8 ppg while shooting 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. The Knicks won just two of those games.

In that same stretch, Burks started to excel. The No. 12 pick in the 2011 draft, Burks has been a journeyman over his career, but he's rapidly turned into an important piece of the Knicks' rotation. In his past five games, Burks has averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and 61.9% from 3-point range.

As New York shifts direction from Walker having the starting job and with a crowded backcourt rotation, he looks to be the odd man out for now.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein