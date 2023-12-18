How did Eric Montross die? Cause of death and all you need to know as North Carolina basketball icon dies aged 52

On Monday morning, news broke that Eric Montross passed away at the age of 52. His cause of death was the result of a losing battle to cancern.

Eric Montross was diagnosed with cancern in March of this year. Over the weekend, his battle came to an end as he died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Montross was a legend in North Carlonia basketball as some of his best moments there. For starters, he helped deliver a championship in 1993 before moving on to the NBA. Then, following his professional career, he went back to UNC to be an announcer. Montross went on to be a broadcaster for the Tar Heels for nearly two decades.

Following the news of his death, UNC put out a heartfelt statement to honor his memory as a passionate member of the community.

"Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill."

During his four years at UNC, Montross averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds across 139 games. Aside from winning a championship in 1993, the seven-foot center was also a two-time All-American.

How long did Eric Montross play in the NBA?

Following his four-year stint in college, Eric Montross decalred for the NBA in 1994. He ended up being a top ten pick, going to the Boston Celtics at No. 9 overall.

Despite having a successful rookie season, Eric Montross struggled to find a consistent home in the league. He bounced around for nearly a decade before announcing his reitrement in 2003.

Montross played just two season for the Celtics before heading to the Dallas Mavericks. He spent just half a season there before finishing out the year with the then New Jersey Nets.

During the 1997-98 season, Montross found himself constantly on the move again. He spent half the season with the Philadelphia 76ers before winding up on the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit would end up being the most long term home for Montross in his NBA career. He played 167 games for them across four seasons before going to the Toronto Raptors. This would end up being the final stop of his career, appearing in 61 games from 2001 to 2002.

Montross finished his career with averages of 4.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists.