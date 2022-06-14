“How do you even make it to the league with hands that bad?” - Shannon Sharpe questions 1x All-Star’s performance versus the Warriors, believes the moment looked too big for the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has come under immense criticism after his performance in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics are on the brink of losing the NBA Finals after losing Game 5.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe questioned Jaylen Brown's performance in Game 5. He also spoke about the deflating performance of the Celtics as the Warriors were far from their best and still won the game. Sharpe said:

"I'm going to get Jaylen Brown some receiver gloves because that seemed to be the only way he could hold on. I don't know what he has on his hands. Maybe he's messing with his beard. He's got some beard oil.

"Nobody has hands that bad. How do you even make it to the league with hands that bad?"

Sharpe continued:

"For the very first time last night, it looked as if the moment was too big for the Celtics. The best player in the series struggles the way in which he struggles, the team goes 9-40 from 3 and you still lose by double digits? The optimism is not very high, it can't be very high."

Boston Celtics' road to the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 7

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in seven games to progress to the NBA Finals before meeting the Golden State Warriors. They also beat the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the previous round in seven games.

The Celtics' suffocating defense continued to wreak havoc as they added Miami to their casualty list. They beat the Bucks in the semifinals and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance to the way they play.

Boston has outscored teams by an average of 17.8 PPG after losses, the 4th-highest average in a single postseason in NBA history (min. 3 games).

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have also shown they can co-exist, giving them the offensive push they needed. One can take over the game when the other is not at his best.

Jaylen Brown had a series just as good as Tatum did against the Miami Heat. He could have easily won the inaugural Larry Bird Trophy, which is given out to the Eastern Conference finals MVP.

Brown poured in 40 points in Game 3 as he averaged 24.1 points per game in the series.

Giving credit where credit is due, coach Ime Udoka's tough, defensive-oriented schemes have gotten the Boston Celtics to the finals. Early on in the season, there were rumors of unrest between the first-year coach and the players. That now seems a distant memory.

With that said, their season is on the line in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at home. The Warriors come into Boston looking to seal the deal.

