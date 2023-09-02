How expensive is Stephen A. Smith's house, and where is it located? Find out more about ESPN analyst

Stephen A. Smith is among the highest-paid analysts on television. Smith hosts ESPN's First Take, a show that continually sees an increase in its viewership and receives solid ratings.

Smith is also prominent in other areas of ESPN programming, with his Stephen A. radio, his own podcast and multiple appearances on other ESPN programming.

With such a busy work life, Stephen A. needs a nice home to kick back in. Fortunately, with such an impressive career and hefty salary, the analyst can afford to have a nice living situation.

Stephen A's primary home was purchased for $1.9 million in 2007 and has likely risen in value in line with the current housing market. The home boasts a pool, two kitchens, a party room, a gym, multiple bedrooms with a primary on-suite and marbel filled primary bathroom.

Smith also owns a $7.35 million luxury apartment, which is likely his secondary residence, where he can be seen hosting live streams and podcasts from time to time.

Where are Stephen A. Smith's homes?

Stephen A. Smith's $1.9 million home is based in New Jersey, which isn't far from New York City. It's close enough to commute but far enough away to be in a quiet area, removed from the hustle and bustle of the big city life.

New Jersey is a popular destination for East Coast-based celebrities, with radio host Charlamagne 'Tha God' previously owning a home in a similar area.

Smith's luxury apartment is based in Manhattan, one of the most expensive real estate areas in the world, and is situated in the heart of New York. As a native New Yorker, it makes sense that Smith would want an apartment in the heart of his city.

What is Stephen A. Smith's salary?

In 2019, ESPN inked Stephen A. Smith to a five-year contract extension worth an estimated $12 million per year. According to the Washington Examiner, Smith's contract is split into two sections.

The first $8 million is for his on-air work for shows like SportsCenter, NBA Shootaround, and, of course, First Take. The other $4 million is for his production of First Take, where Smith has a heavy hand in the production and overall feel of the show.

Stephen A. Smith gets a new addition to First Take

The rumors have been there for a while, but now it's official. NFL Hall of Famer and fan-favorite analyst Shannon Sharpe will join ESPN's First Take for two shows per week, where he will debate Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe's addition to the show is a big win for Smith and First Take and shows the continued grow of the ESPN flagship. As such, Smith could find himself negotiating an even bigger contract when his current extension is up for renewal.

