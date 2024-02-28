“How about no f***ing way”: Donovan Mitchell advocating for Cavs to retire Kyrie Irving's jersey sparks polarizing reactions from fans

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Dallas Mavericks, Donovan Mitchell said the organization should retire Kyrie Irving's number. His remarks on the subject led to split reactions among NBA fans.

The Cavs drafted Irving first overall in 2011, and he spent six seasons with the franchise. He was a pillar in the post-LeBron James era, quickly emerging into a high-level guard. When LeBron returned to Cleveland years later, he and Irving led the franchise to it's only championship.

Because of the success he had there, Donovan Mitchell feels Irving should have his number retired in Cleveland. However, fans do not seem as on board with the idea as him.

During his six years in Cleveland, Irving averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He was also a multiple time All-Star and won Rookie of the Year with the Cavs.

Irving's time in Cleveland will always be defined by one moment. That being his Game 7 shot over Steph Curry in the NBA Finals. To this day, it is still viewed as one of the biggest shots in finals history.

Irving's tenure with the Cavs came to an end in 2017, when they traded him to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas.

Donovan Mitchell explains why Kyrie Irving should have his Cavaliers jersey retired

In his response to the topic, Donovan Mitchell explained why the Cleveland Cavaliers should reitre Kyrie Irving's number. Aside from his high-level play during his time there, he helped them go from a lottery team to champions.

“Being able to do what he did at the highest level, year after year, to go from not winning to being able to do that and have that impact I think is something that was truly remarkable," Mitchell said. "Obviously, what he has done in the playoffs in his career and in Cleveland, where he brought the city a championship, I feel like him, K-Love [Kevin Love], and Bron [LeBron James] should all have their jerseys retired. I think he should definitely have it retired."

Donovan Mitchell and Irving both had big performances in Tuesday's matchup. The Dallas Mavericks star notched 30 points, six rebounds and three assists against his former team. As for Cavs star, he finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

As one of the key pieces to the Cavs' lone title team, Irving has a strong case for having his jersey retired. Even if things didn't end on a good note, he is still one of the most talented players to suit up for the franchise. Only time will tell if they decide to honor him down the road with a jersey retirement.