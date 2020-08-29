How former President Barack Obama's timely advice saved the NBA season

While the NBA players floundered in confusion while deciding whether or not to discontinue the NBA season, it was former President Barack Obama who guided the players to restart the playoffs.

Let us have a look at the fascinating story of how the former President helped to bring back playoff basketball.

Former President Barack Obama advises players to continue the NBA season

Former President Barack Obama sitting court-side at a Chicago Bulls game

After the boycott of games on Wednesday, NBA superstar LeBron James sought out the advice of former President Barack Obama on the best way that NBA players can make meaningful change with their platform. NBA Players' Association President Chris Paul was also reportedly on that call.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly encouraged the players to keep playing and make use of their platform to call attention to social issues that are important to them. A spokesperson for Barack Obama said:

"As an avid basketball fan, President Obama speaks regularly with players and league officials. During the call, the players and Obama "discussed establishing a social justice committee" to make sure this week's actions "led to sustained, meaningful engagement on criminal justice and police reform."

LeBron James led small group of players who sought advice of Barack Obama on Wednesday, and the former President offered them guidance to continue playing with plan of action.



Full details on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/nFCCvmFjgo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

Former President Barack Obama's advice has certainly helped the players in unifying to restart the season and making the best use of their platform to demand social justice. The players have made demands that the owners of NBA teams actively participate in social justice movements in a meeting yesterday.

Advertisement

Also Read: From Barack Obama to Bill Russel, latest reactions in support of NBA players boycotting the Playoff games

Former President Obama lauds the NBA for drawing attention to social issues

NBA players boycotted games to protest police brutality

Earlier this week, former President Barack Obama tweeted out in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. He also commended LA Clippers' coach Doc Rivers for his passionate speech about the state of the black community due to police brutality.

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

With the current tense social climate in the country, it is great news that the NBA players are getting advice from former President Obama on how best to use their platform to help with the battle against police brutality and other social injustices that minorities face in the country.

Also Read: "He sort of came out like I got mine, I don't need this" - Stephen A Smith on LeBron James and what has transpired in the bubble in last 48 hours