"How do we get those guys to play well altogether?" - BJ Armstrong on why Russell Westbrook seems to be playing better without LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers find themselves mired in a season going in the wrong direction.

The Lakers (24-27) are a season-worst three games under .500, have lost three games in a row and are 3-11 since Jan. 9.

Westbrook, a veteran star guard, has been in the crosshairs seemingly all season as Los Angeles has floundered. But after the Lakers played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis over the last couple of games, Westbrook had improved production. Despite the losing skid, Westbrook has looked like a much different player.

On "The Hoop Genius" podcast, B.J. Armstrong talked about how Westbrook has suddenly looked more comfortable when not playing alongside Davis and James.

"When there's no Anthony Davis, when there's no LeBron James and Russell is there, he seems to play better ... or he's, he's more relaxed, he's more in his comfort zone. ... He's not used to being the third star," Armstrong said.

Westbrook's career should show evidence that Armstrong's thought makes sense. Westbrook has been a player who has had to have the ball in his hands the majority of the time to be at his best. It's been a reason he's been so successful, as he's been the main focus of his previous teams.

Armstrong, an NBA veteran, talked about how most players thrive when surrounded by better talent, but that seems to be the opposite when it comes to Westbrook's current play.

"Most players are better playing with better players," Armstrong said. "But it's like the opposite with Russell. Like he's better when one or both of those guys aren't playing. And then you say, 'Well, when LeBron gets back or Anthony Davis gets back, that should make them (better), and I think that is the mystery here: ... how do we get those guys to play well all together?"

After drawing national attention for his struggles, veteran guard Russell Westbrook has put together an improved stretch lately.

Analyst B.J. Armstrong said Westbrook has looked much more "relaxed" while fellow superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been in and out of the lineup recently.

This recent stretch could help Westbrook find a rhythm for the second half of the season. That would be a development that could give the Lakers a massive lift if Westbrook can find a way to play alongside the other superstars.

After disappointing production throughout the first half of the season, Westbrook has started to show signs of late. In his last three games, Westbrook averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54.7% (50.0% from 3-point range). It's a small sample, and it would help if it resulted in victories, but this will be a situation to monitor.

