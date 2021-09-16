How to get traded in NBA 2K22 MyCareer?

The NBA 2K22 game was released recently, sending millions of fans of the franchise worldwide into a frenzy. MyCareer mode is one of the most popular choices for gamers to play in the game, and in this article, we take a look at how an individual can trade his/her created character on NBA 2K22 MyCareer.

How can you trade yourself in NBA 2K22 MyCareer?

If your created character ends up on a team that has no potential to win the NBA championship, there is little motivation to continue with the same club. The best option in these cases is to request for a trade and find yourself on a contender instead. There could be other motivations as well, like playing for your real-life favorite team in the game.

To request a trade, you have to go to the Progression tab and find the “Request Trade” button. However, to avail this option, you need to get other teams interested in you. The best way to get other teams interested in you in NBA 2K22 is by performing well as the game progresses, and hope that the franchises take notice of you.

The interest on the game is indicated in terms of percentage, and only consistent performances will enable you to get noticed by other clubs in NBA 2K22. The teams that show interest in you are usually random, although performing well against a franchise in a particular match can certainly help you get on their radar.

Generating interest is also dependent on which stage of your career you are in on NBA 2K22, as it is difficult to find a new team in the initial stages of your journey. If you start from zero, it takes some time to build interest amongst other NBA teams.

Simulating games can help you get on various teams' radar as well in NBA 2K22. However, it is important to be careful which team you are playing during simulation, because if you get guarded by a strong player, you might end up putting numbers much worse than you would have if you had actually played.

It is recommended to play the initial chunk of your MyCareer in NBA 2K22 by yourself, and then once you have a decent rating and get 33 plus minutes consistently, it is safe to simulate games.

