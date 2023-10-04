"How did you get so well-versed?": Dwyane Wade stunned at son Zaire Wade's knowledge of liquor prices

Dwyane Wade recently shared a video of him and his son Zaire Wade having a hilarious conversation, with Wade left stunned after Zaire points out multiple liquor bottles from his collection.

Zaire Wade, who plays for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League, surprised his father by naming prices of the liquor. The Hall of Famer seemed to have been amazed by his son's knowledge of alcohol. He shared this hilarious exchange via Instagram:

"My question to @zaire is how did you get so well versed in alcohol prices? 🤔😂"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post also garnered a reaction from actor Jamie Foxx, who replied to the post:

" That @bsbwhiskey go hard tho. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

The actor's reply seemed like he was only concerned about the BSB Whiskey, which is owned by him and not too bothered about the conversation between the father-son duo.

Zaire Wade replies to his father's Instagram post

The Cape Town guard, who recently turned 21, obviously had some alcohol-related favors to ask his dad. He replied to his father's Instagram post:

"…. 21 …. Can you do something for me🤣🤣"

In the video, Zaire Wade listed the prices of alcohol bottles ranging as high as $6,000. Dwyane responsed that he doesn't buy liquor and he only buys wine. He also mentioned that those bottles are all gifts and it's all about relationships. After that, Zaire follows his dad to know more about relationships in a hilarious manner.

Zaire Wade, who was drafted 10th in the 2021 NBA G League draft by the Salt Lake City Stars, moved to the Cape Town Tigers in February. He suffered a season-ending injury while with the Salt Lake City Stars prompting him to move overseas to play ball and gain some valuable experience.