The LA Clippers have now lost all three games that James Harden has played in. They fell to the Dallas Mavericks, 126-144, on Friday, Nov 10. The Clippers have to work out their rotations and offensive sets on the fly. Harden joined the team via an early-season trade, causing the coaching staff to adjust a winning formula.

ESPN's Stephen A Smith doesn't see how Harden's addition to the LA Clippers roster will work. The franchise now has four All-Star talents in their starting lineup. There is only one basketball. There aren't enough touches to get everybody in rhythm and feed the rotation players who are vital contributors off the bench.

"Did you know that PG, Russell Westbrook, and Harden, no trio on the same team, have played more games and avoided a championship than those three," Smith said. "I don't know how wise it was to bring James Harden to LA...How's this gonna work?"

He continued.

"Westbrook needs the ball. Harden needs the ball. Neither of them is accustomed to being differential, which would have to be with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. And Kawhi Leonard is the worst superstar you could ever have on your squad. Because, he's hurt 50% of the time."

The Clippers have constructed a roster that is viewed as a championship contender. There's too much talent to overlook the Western Conference franchise.

James Harden is still getting in shape

James Harden missed the Philadelphia 76ers training camp this summer. He was there in body but didn't work out with the squad. He also spent the offseason touring China. As such, Harden is behind the rest of the LA Clippers regarding fitness and being game-ready.

The former MVP is working his way into game shape while being on the court for his new team. He's also figuring out how to be an important player for his new team while not being a detrimental asset to the other stars around him. Harden is in a difficult spot.

The world is watching as the Clippers' strong start to the season fades away. Every loss is being blamed on his addition. The media spotlight won't go away until the Clippers get back into the win column and begin looking like the contending team we saw to begin the season.

Harden is still a star player. The problem is, the Clippers already had enough star players before they traded for him. Now, they have to find a way to make things work.