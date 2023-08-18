How good was Joe Smith in the NBA? Stats, records and achievements explored

Joe Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 draft, and managed to have a successful NBA career. He never emerged into a star, but was a solid player that spent nearly two decades in the league.

When it comes to journeyman in NBA history, Joe Smith needs to be one of the first names mentioned. Over a span of 16 years, he played for 12 different franchises.

Smith's time in the league started with the Golden State Warriors. From there, he went on to play for teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder and LA Lakers. His career ended in 2011, where he appeared in 16 games for the New Jersey Nets and Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As far as accolades go, Smith only has one thing on his resume. That being an All-Rookie team nomination from his time with the Golden State Warriors. In his first season, he averaged 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

The 6-foot-10 forward ended up playing over 1000 career games in the NBA. He finished his career with averages of 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Smith's best individual season came during year two with the Warriors. He appeared in 80 games and had a stat line of 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Here is a list of all the teams Smith suited up for during his time in the NBA:

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

OKC Thunder

LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets

New Jersey Nets

Joe Smith has become a hot commodity among NBA fans

While Joe Smith isn't a Hall of Famer, he is a name that has been thrown around a lot recently. Because of his long resume, he is a gold mind for the latest viral game basketball fans are playing.

The game is called "Hoop Grids," and it's goal is to test NBA fans' knowledge. It consists of nine blocks, where you have to connect players who played for certain franchises. The objective of the game is to have the rarest score possible.

Expand Tweet

In this case, Smith is the ideal player for fans who get stumped. Since he played for so many different teams, he can likely fit in a lot of boxes. Smith is also a good answer because he is a name some fans might not remember.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)