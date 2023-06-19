How good is Scoot Henderson: Rating basketball prodigy's pre-NBA Career

During his debut season for the G-League Ignite, Scoot Henderson flashed enough upside for most people to envision him being a future All-Star in the NBA. A true three-level scorer with a high IQ and solid passing skills, Henderson has all the tools to be a high-level guard at the next level.

Now, as we approach June 22, the question becomes, 'Where will Scoot Henderson be drafted?' Up until the Charlotte Hornets got the second pick, Henderson's spot as the second choice behind Victor Wembanyama seemed clear-cut.

However, due to LaMelo Ball's presence on the Hornets, Henderson could find himself slipping to third in the draft, behind Brandon Miller.

Despite the current confusion regarding where Scoot Henderson could be drafted, it's clear that he will instantly become a core member of his new team's rotation. This season, while playing for the G-League Ignite, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 27.5% from deep.

Scoot Henderson also passes the eye test, blending fast-twitch movements with elite processing speed and basketball IQ. As such, there should be no doubt that the incoming rookie guard will be in the race for Rookie of the Year next season, especially if he has a featured role on a rebuilding team.

With rumors persisting regarding the New Orleans Pelicans potentially moving up in the draft to secure Henderson's services, it will be interesting to see how draft night plays out for one of this year's top prospects.

Analyst warns of Scoot Henderson's shooting skill

In a recent article by ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the analyst noted how teams should do their due diligence before drafting Scoot Henderson. According to Pelton, the Ignite star's numbers may be inflated due to his shot attempts and role on the team, and his true shooting percentage is cause for concern.

"Henderson's per-game stats (16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in regular-season play) looked good enough, but they masked a .510 true shooting percentage as compared to a league average of .581.

"The improved 3-point shooting that Henderson showcased in a pair of exhibitions against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 was nowhere to be found as he shot 28% in regular-season play. It's possible that Henderson was merely limited by injury and hampered by questionable floor spacing (Ignite was dead last in 3s during the regular season). Players like Henderson have tended to beat their stats-only projections."

It's also worth noting that with a significant offensive role comes additional defensive attention. As such, teams will now need to decide whether Henderson's true shooting percentage should be seen as a cautionary tale or, rather, his willingness to accept a pivotal role within a team's offense. Only then will we know how high Henderson's stock around the league actually is.

