"How you gotta be in the jungle" - 15x NBA All-Star's hilarious take on Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama's banter

Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards displayed his signature confidence in an exchange with former U.S. President Barack Obama last summer. The newly released footage elicited a comical message of affirmation from Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.

Netflix's 2024 Paris Olympic docuseries "Court of Gold" released on Tuesday, giving basketball fans an inside look at the men's basketball tournament. Edwards, Team USA's fourth-leading scorer (12.8 points per game) from its gold medal run, was among the top stars featured.

The three-time All-Star's charismatic personality and self-belief took center stage in a conversation with Obama and Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid.

Obama and Embiid playfully quipped about Edwards' on-court abilities.

"What do you think about this young guy? He can hoop a little bit, huh?" Obama asked.

"Just a little bit," Embiid replied.

However, Edwards appeared to take the comments personally. He fired back, proclaiming himself "the truth," to Obama's apparent amusement.

"Nah, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth," Edwards said.

"Did he say he's 'the truth?'" Obama asked.

"These boys know," Edwards retorted.

"I guess," Obama said.

Garnett seemingly appreciated Edwards being bold enough to spar with a former president. On Tuesday, the 15-time All-Star shared the clip to his Instagram stories and humorously remarked about Edwards' survival-like mindset.

"(That's) right, Anthony Edwards. (That's) how you gotta be when in the jungle!!!" Garnett wrote.

Kevin Garnett's hilarious take on Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama's banter (Image Credit: @tic_pix on Instagram)

Fresh off his first NBA Western Conference finals appearance, Edwards backed up his comments with Team USA en route to his first Olympic gold medal. The fifth-year player has since continued his ascension this season, averaging a career-high 27.5 ppg through 54 outings.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant came to Anthony Edwards' defense during his banter with Barack Obama

After Anthony Edwards bickered with Joel Embiid and Barack Obama, LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns superstar forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant joined the conversation.

Obama asked James to confirm whether Edwards' confidence was justified.

"LeBron, are y'all talking to this young man? Because he just keeps on — right now, he just said he's 'the truth' and all that," Obama said.

"'The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,' is what he said?" James asked.

However, the Timberwolves standout promptly clarified the context of his comment to his Team USA teammates.

"Tell him the whole context of the situation, though," Edwards said to Obama. "You asked him what he thinks about this young man, and he said I'm okay. I said, 'I'm the truth, you're tripping.' That's what happened."

Afterward, Durant and James backed up the youngster.

"Nothing wrong with that," Durant said.

"Yeah, Ant-Man (is) the truth," James said.

Thus, Edwards appears to have his Olympic co-stars' respect.

