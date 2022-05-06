“How the hell you got a back injury? I’m still trying to figure that out” - Stephen A. Smith says Ben Simmons having back surgery doesn’t change his perception of the Nets guard

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons has been on the receiving end of backlash after not playing all season. First, he held out from the Philadelphia 76ers to force a trade and also said he was not mentally ready to play. After being tradede, he then suffering a herniated disk in his back. Fans and pundits have had a hard time believing the 2020 steals champion.

The Nets announced that the 25-year old will undergo back surgery on Thursday. According to Shams Charania, Simmons underwent surgery and is currently in recovery. Charania reported that the three-time All-Star will begin a rehab program after his three-week recovery period.

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith was asked if the news of Simmons' surgery changed his perception of the Fresh Prince. Smith said that the news did not change his thoughts, sharing his doubts about the injury. He also claimed that Simmons' decision not to play is not by any chance hinged on an injury.

"Not one bit, not one bit. Because I never said I don't believe he's injured at all," Smith said. "What I was trying to say is that I don't believe that whatever ailment he's suffering from is truly what prevented him from contributing 10-15 minutes a game."

While he acknowledged that a back injury should be treated, Smith questioned how Simmons sustained a back injury despite not playing since June 20, 2021.

"I know that you have a back surgery, and that's something you have to deal with," he continued. "I'm still at a loss. What the hell did you do? You hit a pothole? You haven't played a game since last June 20. How the hell did you get a back injury? I'm still trying to figure that out."

Will Ben Simmons be ready to feature for the Brooklyn Nets by the start of the upcoming season?

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench on March 18 in New York City.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Ben Simmons will be in recovery for three weeks before beginning his rehab program. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 2018 Rookie of the Year will return "well ahead of training camp," as his total recovery period ranges between three to four months.

But owing to recent patterns with the player, his return to the court will only be believed when he finally does.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his back on Thursday. Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his back on Thursday. Ben Simmons underwent back surgery today and will have an initial recovery period of three weeks before beginning a rehab program, Nets say. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Ben Simmons underwent back surgery today and will have an initial recovery period of three weeks before beginning a rehab program, Nets say. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

With the next NBA season beginning on Oct. 19, Simmons should have time to recover and make his debut for the Nets in the opening game. But a huge part of his reluctance to play has been hinged on him not being mentally ready. Whether that issue will become a thing of the past is anyone's guess.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein