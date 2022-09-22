"How the hell Kevin Durant get to be third and he got swept”- NBA analyst comments on KD being ranked at #3 on top 100 list, says KD lacks leadership and had done nothing to ‘validate a third ring’

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets produced one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2022-23 NBA season. After building a juggernaut roster, the Nets have continued to struggle to make a serious charge towards a potential championship. Their lack of success resulted in Durant requesting a trade this offseason.

After months of failed trade negotiations, it was agreed that Durant would return to the team for the start of the upcoming season. He has shown that he still has the ability to be one of the top players in the world when he's on the court. The problem, however, is that the superstar forward has struggled with injuries over the last several seasons.

Due to the long-drawn saga, the national media has jumped at any opportunity to voice their opinion about KD. That includes a recent ESPN NBA ranking put Durant as the third-best player in the league. It caught the attention of analyst Shannon Sharpe, who didn't hold back during an episode of "Undisputed."

"Outside of the Golden State Warriors, what has Kevin Durant done to validate a third ranking? How the hell Kevin Durant get to be third and he got swept."

Kevin Durant looks to send a statement during 2022-23 NBA season

It's been an unusual offseason for Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Regardless of the rollercoaster that occurred this summer, the Nets are still one of the best teams in the NBA. With Durant back in the mix, the Nets still have one of the most intriguing rosters in the league.

Durant will be out to send a message and the hope is that he can stay healthy throughout the course of the whole season. In his last season with the Nets, Durant posted averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

Despite the impressive season, Durant has played in a total of 90 games in the last two seasons. If the superstar forward can stay healthy, then there's a chance the Nets can get back on the right track.

With Kyrie Irving set to return and Ben Simmons expected to make his anticipated debut with the team, Brooklyn could be a serious force to deal with.

