How is Kevin Durant associated with BFF Drake’s new album? Exploring why Suns star got named in production credits

Along with being one of the top players of his generation, Kevin Durant has always had a big interest in music. Because of this, the Phoenix Suns star received a credit on an album.

On October 6th, Drake released his newest album "For All the Dogs." Among the names credited on the album is Kevin Durant. He was credited for A&R, which is artists and repertoire. KD was credited for this for helping put the album together.

One of the key roles for A&R is to work with the artist and help them choose which songs to record for the album. Another task of the job is to help with promotion and getting songs played on the radio and TV.

Along with getting credited, Durant also got a shoutout in one of the songs. In "All the Parties," Drake can be heard namedropping the two-time Finals MVP.

Drake has always been a superfan of the NBA, so it's not surprising to see him working with one of the game's biggest stars. The record-selling artist can commonly be seen sitting courtside at Toronto Raptors games.

Kevin Durant shouts out Drake's album on social media

Kevin Durant has clearly taken a lot of pride in this project, which is why he was seen sharing it on his social media. The Phoenix Suns forward posted a photo on his Instagram story of the album credits. Durant captioned it "The greatest...6godAm...for all of us."

Durant might have gotten in on this project to help elevate one of his ventures outside of basketball. Back in 2019, KD and his agent Rich Kleiman launched "35V." The media production company is centered around sports and entertainment. Their biggest project right is "boardroom," a show that covers everything going on in the world of sports, culture and business.

Drake and KD have been friends for some time now, and this isn't the first time they worked together. Along with getting shoutouts in songs, Durant has also popped up in some of Drake's music videos. In the video for "Laugh Now and Cry Later" the two are seen playing a game of one-on-one.

Seeing that the two share a close relationship that runs deeper than their professions, it's likely this isn't the last time the two work on something together.

Now that the album is done and released, Durant can shift is focus to helping lead the Suns to an NBA title this season.