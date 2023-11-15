How has Kyrie Irving performed in last 5 games? Looking at Mavericks star's stats for 2023-24 NBA season

Known to be one of the most elite scorers in the NBA today, Kyrie Irving has simply put on a show in the last five games he has played with the Dallas Mavericks. As of now, the Mavericks hold the third-best record in the Western Conference by winning eight games out of the 11 games played so far this season.

With that said, how has Kyrie Irving performed in the last five games? Simply put, the man has looked spectacular with no signs of slowing down. He has been averaging 24.4 points (47.3% shooting, including 51.3% from 3-point range), 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Compared to how the team looked when he was first acquired by Dallas last season, they have certainly looked like a different ball club. The dynamic between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is playing off far more nicely.

One of the factors that stood out in Irving's adjustment to playing in Dallas, as opposed to his previous tenures (Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn), is that he is playing more off-ball instead of constantly relying on himself to create his own looks.

Granted, he still has possessions where he would go into his one-on-one bag against opposing defenders, but the on-ball duties have relied more on Luka Doncic as the primary ball handler. The difference now, however, is that the Mavericks have another scoring and ball-handler threat in Kyrie Irving.

His fit and adjustment into the Dallas Mavericks' system has allowed him to play some of his best and most efficient basketball to date.

Through this method, the Dallas Mavericks have a more free-flowing offense, despite Doncic's usage rate of 34.3%, ranking eighth in the league. Additionally, the team boasts an impressive 120.0 offensive rating, which ranks second in the league, only being below the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving 2023-24 season stats

In the nine games that Kyrie Irving has played this season, he has averaged 22.3 points (46.0% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range), 6.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. In more advanced metrics, Irving also has a true shooting percentage of 57.3%.

Following the Mavericks' 136-124 Sunday win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Irving spoke about the team's early success in the season, as per a Fan Nation's "Dallas Basketball" article by Michael Mulford.

"That's the beauty of this figuring out process of how to be a complete team," Irving said. "Night to night, we have roles that we're establishing, but we also can play other roles on this team. I think that's part of the diversity that we have in our locker room is just having guys that can do other good things that compliment our team well and still keep team first."

The team has gained excellent contributions from Grant Williams, Josh Green, Dereck Lively II, Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. Irving specifically highlighted the versatile roles of the team as they continue to map their way through a long regular season while figuring out each other's strengths and weaknesses.

All that remains now is to maintain consistency and a high level of competitive spirit.