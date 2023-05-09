How did Lance Blanks die? Looking at tragic passing of ex- Phoenix Suns GM

Tragic news surfaced this week that ex-Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks passed away. The news came as a surprise, with the NBA Community presenting a big show of support for his family.

Of course, with the sudden news, many members of the NBA community were quick to question how did Lance Blanks die. After much speculation, Blanks' daughter, Riley Blanks Reed revealed that the former GM committed suicide.

The emotional and heartfelt statement was released by Riley Blanks Reed through ESPN on Tuesday. As it turns out, the former NBA player turned executive and analyst, actually passed away last Wednesday.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Blanks' family during this time.

Lance Blanks daughter shares heartfelt words after his death

Lance Blanks’ impact on the NBA community spans across multiple levels of the game. After having a successful collegiate career that saw him named Texas Mr. Basketball, he was drafted in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft.

In addition to playing several years in the NBA, Blanks also notably played overseas before then transitioning to a front office role. After five seasons as an assistant GM for the Cleveland Cavaliers he joined the Phoenix Suns as the General Manager from 2010-2013.

Since 2020, Blanks notably worked as a TV analyst covering the Texas Longhorns. In her statement released through ESPN, his daughter wrote:

"People will want more information. But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don't need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy. All we need to know is that, oftentimes, the people in the most pain are the giants in our lives."

Daddy always said, "Keep it real. Keep it simple."

He was not one to beat around the bush. He prioritized the elephant in the room. The purpose of this story is to honor him, to represent him. As the Phoenix Suns continue to play the Denver Nuggets in the second round of their Western Conference showdown, many are expecting the franchise to honor Blanks at home for Game 6.

