How long is Cam Johnson out for? Brooklyn Nets Power Forward injury update & return timeline

Hours before the Brooklyn Nets tipped off against the Dallas Mavericks, Cam Johnson was ruled out due to a calf contusion. The young forward battled a hamstring injury at the start of training camp, but the two injuries don't appear to be related.

While Cam Johnson did miss the Nets' last game, it doesn't seem like he'll be out for long. Right now, he is listed as day-to-day. When asked about his status going forward, head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Johnson sitting against the Mavericks was more out of precaution.

“Nothing related to the hamstring (that Johnson suffered before training camp). Acute injury that happened at the end of the game (against Cleveland) that really didn’t know about, presented the next day," Vaughn said. "He tried to go through a little warmup at shootaround and felt it a little bit, so guidance by us to be cautious and sit him out.”

Johnson made his season debut in the Nets' opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. He played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Nets will be back in action on Monday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Per the latest injury report, Johnson has already been ruled out.

Cam Johnson continues to battle the injury bug

Just two games into the season, Cam Johnson is already dealing with injury. Dating back to last year, the 27 year old has struggled to stay on the floor.

Before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant deal, Cam Johnson played in just 17 games for the Phoenix Suns. He struggled with a knee injury that resulted in him only appearing in 42 games all of last season.

When on the court, Johnson has been a key piece of the Nets' new young core. In 25 games following the trade last year, he averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Part of why Johnson might be struggling with injury early in the year is because he did not have a full offseason to let his body recover. For a small portion of the summer, he played competitively for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Following the tournament, he and the rest of the team only had a few weeks to recouperate before gearing up for training camp.

This calf injury is forcing hm to miss his second-straight game, but Jacque Vaughn and the Nets don't seem concerned about it being a lingering issue.